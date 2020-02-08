Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Arizona St. 3, Bentley 0 Quinnipiac 2, Brown 2, OT (tie) Canisius 1, Air Force 0 Cornell 4, Colgate…

EAST

Arizona St. 3, Bentley 0

Quinnipiac 2, Brown 2, OT (tie)

Canisius 1, Air Force 0

Cornell 4, Colgate 1

UMass Lowell 4, Merrimack 3

New Hampshire 2, Vermont 1

UMass 5, Providence 1

RIT 3, Robert Morris 3, OT (tie)

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 4, Alaska Anchorage 1

Michigan Tech 4, Lake Superior St. 3, OT

Michigan St. 4, Minnesota 2

Minnesota St. 1, N. Michigan 0

Penn St. 6, Ohio St. 3

W. Michigan 6, RPI 2

