Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 8, 2020, 10:23 PM

EAST

Arizona St. 3, Bentley 0

Quinnipiac 2, Brown 2, OT (tie)

Canisius 1, Air Force 0

Cornell 4, Colgate 1

UMass Lowell 4, Merrimack 3

New Hampshire 2, Vermont 1

UMass 5, Providence 1

RIT 3, Robert Morris 3, OT (tie)

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 4, Alaska Anchorage 1

Michigan Tech 4, Lake Superior St. 3, OT

Michigan St. 4, Minnesota 2

Minnesota St. 1, N. Michigan 0

Penn St. 6, Ohio St. 3

W. Michigan 6, RPI 2

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

