Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

|SOUTH
Akron vs. Oakland, ccd.
Alabama 8, Northeastern 0
Alfred St. 7-11, Wesley 0-3
Auburn 18, UIC 1
Berry 6, Greenville 1
Birmingham-Southern 9, LaGrange 2
Boston College 11, N. Illinois 10
Bridgewater (Va.) 6, DeSales 1
Bucknell 3, Monmouth (NJ) 1
Butler 15, George Mason 8
Cabrini vs. Keystone, ccd.
Canisius 20, UMass Lowell 7
Centre 11, Principia 0
Clemson 1, Liberty 0
Cortland 18, Pitt-Bradford 3
Covenant 7-4, Emory & Henry 4-13
Davidson 5, Lehigh 4
Dayton 5, Bryant 3
DeSales 6, Methodist 3
East Carolina 11, William & Mary 3
ETSU 15, Toledo 1
E. Michigan 16, Austin Peay 8
Elon 7, Delaware St. 2
FAU 8, Delaware 4
Ferrum 9, Oglethorpe 4
Gallaudet 22, Valley Forge 6
Georgia 9, Richmond 3
Georgia Southern 7, Ball St. 4
Georgia Tech 6, Cincinnati 4
Guilford 4, Brevard 3
Hofstra 13, Purdue 6
Jackson St. 5, S. Illinois 4
Jacksonville 4, West Virginia 3
Kent St. 4, Indiana St. 3, 10 innings
Keystone vs. St. Lawrence, ccd.
La Salle 5, Furman 4
Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Indiana (Pa.) 2
LSU 7, Indiana 4
Manhattan 6, Air Force 1
Millsaps 9, Lynchburg 6
Maryland 8, Iona 2
Marymount 9-4, Cairn 0-1
Maryville (Tenn.) 17, MacMurray 2
Mercer 3, Md.-Eastern Shore 2
Morehead St. 5, Michigan St. 2
Mount Olive 2, Queens (N.C.) 0
Navy 6, Georgetown 2
NJIT 4, Penn St. 2
Norfolk St. 5, Wagner 3
North Carolina 2, Middle Tenn. 1
North Florida 6, VMI 2
Ohio 6, North Alabama 4
Old Dominion 5, Towson 0
Penn St.-Berks vs. Cabrini, ccd.
Piedmont 4, Virginia Wesleyan 3
Purdue Fort Wayne 8, Longwood 3
Randolph-Macon 8, Cortland 4
Rhodes 12, Greenville 6
Rider 5, Charleston Southern 1
Roanoke 14, Piedmont 2
Roanoke 5, Christopher Newport 4
Salisbury 19, Gwynedd Mercy 1
Seton Hall 10, Illinois 2
Sewanee 9-11, Carroll (Wis.) 4-3
S.C. Upstate 5, LIU 2
S. Virginia 4-0, E. Mennonite 1-4
Tennessee Tech 5, Evansville 3
Troy 17, N. Kentucky 3
UNC Greensboro 7, Virginia Tech 5
Washington & Lee 4-8, Averett 2-0
W. Carolina 10, Chicago St. 5
W. Kentucky 9, Valparaiso 3
Wis.-Whitewater 11, Spalding 0
|MIDWEST
Coll. of the Ozarks 4, Mount Mercy 3
Texas A&M-Texarkana 8, Mount Mercy 0
|SOUTHWEST
Dallas 7, Howard Payne 2
Hendrix 8, Millikin 1
Merrimack 6, Oral Roberts 5
Missouri St. 6, Cent. Arkansas 2
Missouri Western 5, Maryville (Mo.) 4
Southwestern (Texas) 12, Sul Ross St. 4
Texas Lutheran 16, Hardin-Simmons 3
Texas Tech 24, Houston Baptist 3
Trinity (Texas) 12, LeTourneau 7
U. of the Ozarks 10, Westminster (Mo.) 7
Abilene Christian 10, Utah Valley 1
Arkansas St. 3, Stephen F. Austin 0
|WEST
Cal Lutheran 13, Caltech 11
New Mexico 2, BYU 0
Omaha 9, Northwestern 2
Villanova 2, Arizona St. 1
