Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

|SOUTH
Akron vs. Oakland, ccd.
Alfred St. 7, Wesley 0
Bridgewater (Va.) 6, DeSales 1
Cabrini vs. Keystone, ccd.
Canisius 20, UMass Lowell 7
Cortland 18, Pitt-Bradford 3
Covenant 7, Emory & Henry 4
Davidson 5, Lehigh 4
Dayton 5, Bryant 3
Gallaudet 26, Valley Forge 8
Georgia Southern 7, Ball St. 4
Guilford 4, Brevard 3
Kent St. 4, Indiana St. 3, 10 innings
Keystone vs. St. Lawrence, ccd.
Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Indiana (Pa.) 2
Maryland 8, Iona 2
Marymount 9, Cairn 0
Morehead St. 5, Michigan St. 2
Mount Olive 2, Queens (N.C.) 0
NJIT 4, Penn St. 2
Penn St.-Berks vs. Cabrini, ccd.
Purdue Fort Wayne 8, Longwood 3
Rhodes 12, Greenville 6
Roanoke 14, Piedmont 2
Seton Hall 10, Illinois 2
Sewanee 9, Carroll (Wis.) 4
S. Virginia 4, E. Mennonite 1
UNC Greensboro 7, Virginia Tech 5
Washington & Lee 4, Averett 2
Wis.-Whitewater 11, Spalding 0
|SOUTHWEST
Dallas 7, Howard Payne 2
Missouri Western 5, Maryville (Mo.) 4
|WEST
New Mexico 2, BYU 0
