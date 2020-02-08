Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTH Millersville 11, Barton 5 Goshen at Oakland City, ccd. Salem (WV) at Piedmont International, ppd. Feb. 9 Bluefield St.…

SOUTH

Millersville 11, Barton 5

Goshen at Oakland City, ccd.

Salem (WV) at Piedmont International, ppd. Feb. 9

Bluefield St. 11-4, Voorhees 2-1

Tougaloo at Lane, ppd.

Florida Memorial at Benedict, ccd.

Glenville St. 8-5 Mid-Atlantic Christian 4-0

Pitt.-Johnstown 3-9, WV Wesleyan 1-4

Miles 4, Christian Brothers 3

Young Harris 10-5, Mississippi Coll. 5-0

Eckerd 11-7, Spring Hill 3-1

West Alabama 6, Ga. Southwestern 3

Rollins 2, West Florida 0

Georgia College 9, Augusta 0

West Liberty 11, Carson-Newman 6

Catawba 10, W. Virginia St. 0

East Stroudsburg at Chowan, ppd. Feb. 9

Coker 6-4, Alderson Broaddus 4-6

Columbus St. 6, Florida Southern 3

Embry-Riddle 8,Auburn-Montgomery 7

Lander at Emmanuel (Ga.) ppd. Feb. 9

Saint Leo at Lee, ppd. Feb. 9

Limestone 6, Francis Marion 2

Lenoir-Rhyne 7-4, Mount Olive 6-0

Ala. Huntsville 13-3, Newberry 6-2

Claflin at North Georgia, ppd.

S.C. Aiken 7, Shepherd 3

Shorter 6,Mars Hill 4

Tampa 3, Colorado Mesa 1

Lock Haven 4, UNC Pembroke 3

Virginia-Wise 3-10, Virginia St. 2-1

West Georgia 9, Savannah St. 6

Valdosta 13, Palm Beach Atlantic 0

E. Mennonite 3, N.C. Wesleyan 2

Ferrum 8, Christopher Newport 7

Roanoke 9, LaGrange 6

William Peace 9, Brevard 3, 7 innings

Randolph-Macon 6, Rhodes 3

Randolph-Macon 9, Belhaven 3

Alma 13-7, Louisiana Col. 5-17

Sewanee at Covenant, ccd.

Emory & Birmingham S., ccd.

Maryville (Tenn.) at Oglethorpe, ccd.

Emory at Piedmont, ccd.

Birmingham-Southern at Va. Wesleyan ppd. Feb.9

MIDWEST

Missouri Southern 13-4, Mary 0-1

Cent. Missouri 7-2, Arkansas Tech 3-1

Fort Hays St. 11-6, Colorado Mines 9-9, game 2, 11 innings

Oklahoma Baptist 7, NW Missouri 2

Pittsburg St. 10-3, Winona St. 9-10

Washburn 13, Truman 3

SOUTHWEST

U. of the Ozarks 1, Austin 0

WEST

Emporia St. at CSU-Pueblo, ccd.

Whitworth 12-3, Pomona-Pitzer 10-5

Claremont-Mudd 12-4, Lewis & Clark 0-3

George Fox 4, Texas Lutheran 3

La Verne 8-12, Puget Sound 4-1

Willamette 7, Occidental 3

Cal Lutheran 13, Sul Ross St. 5

Whittier 14, Pacific 12

Chapman 6, Linfield 2

Chapman 7, Whitman 6

