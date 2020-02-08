Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTH
Millersville 11, Barton 5
Bluefield St. 11-4, Voorhees 2-1
Glenville St. 8-5 Mid-Atlantic Christian 4-0
Eckerd 11-7, Spring Hill 3-1
West Alabama 6, Ga. Southwestern 3
Rollins 2, West Florida 0
Georgia College 9, Augusta 0
E. Mennonite 3, N.C. Wesleyan 2
Ferrum 8, Christopher Newport 7
Roanoke 9, LaGrange 6
William Peace 9, Brevard 3, 7 innings
Randolph-Macon 6, Rhodes 3
Randolph-Macon 9, Belhaven 3
Sewanee at Covenant, ccd.
SOUTHWEST
U. of the Ozarks 1, Austin 0
WEST
Emporia St. at CSU-Pueblo, ccd.
Whitworth 12-3, Pomona-Pitzer 10-5
Claremont-Mudd 12-4, Lewis & Clark 0-3
George Fox 4, Texas Lutheran 3
La Verne 8-12, Puget Sound 4-1
Willamette 7, Occidental 3
Cal Lutheran 13, Sul Ross St. 5
Whittier 14, Pacific 12
Chapman 6, Linfield 2
Chapman 7, Whitman 6
