Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTH
Millersville 11, Barton 5
Glenville St. 8-5 Mid-Atlantic Christian 4-0
E. Mennonite 3, N.C. Wesleyan 2
Ferrum 8, Christopher Newport 7
Roanoke 9, LaGrange 6
William Peace 9, Brevard 3, 7 innings
Randolph-Macon 6, Rhodes at 3
Sewanee at Covenant, ccd.
SOUTHWEST
U. of the Ozarks 1, Austin 0
WEST
George Fox 4, Texas Lutheran 3
Cal Lutheran 13, Sul Ross St. 5
Whittier 14, Pacific 12
Chapman 6, Linfield 4
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.