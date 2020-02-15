Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTH Akron vs. Oakland, ccd. Alabama 8, Northeastern 0 Alfred St. 7-11, Wesley 0-3 Auburn 18, UIC 1 Berry 6,…

SOUTH

Akron vs. Oakland, ccd.

Alabama 8, Northeastern 0

Alfred St. 7-11, Wesley 0-3

Auburn 18, UIC 1

Berry 6, Greenville 1

Birmingham-Southern 9, LaGrange 2

Boston College 11, N. Illinois 10

Bridgewater (Va.) 6, DeSales 1

Bucknell 3-5, Monmouth (NJ) 1-4

Butler 15, George Mason 8

Cabrini vs. Keystone, ccd.

Canisius 20-3, UMass Lowell 7-4

Centre 11, Principia 0

Charlotte 5, VCU 4

Clemson 1, Liberty 0

Coll. Charleston 12, Iona 1

Cortland 18, Pitt-Bradford 3

Covenant 7-4, Emory & Henry 4-13

Davidson 5-10, Lehigh 4-2

Dayton 5, Bryant 3

DeSales 6, Methodist 3

Duke 9, Army 8

East Carolina 11, William & Mary 3

ETSU 15, Toledo 1

E. Kentucky 6, Presbyterian 4

E. Michigan 16, Austin Peay 8

Emory 18, Millsaps 1

Elon 7, Delaware St. 2

FAU 8, Delaware 4

Ferrum 9, Oglethorpe 4

Florida 10, Marshall 0

Florida St. 24, Niagara 4

Gallaudet 22-22, Valley Forge 6-5

Gardner-Webb 5, Appalachian St. 4

Georgia 9, Richmond 3

Georgia Southern 7, Ball St. 4

Georgia St. 7, St. John’s 5

Georgia Tech 6, Cincinnati 4

Greensboro 6, Berry 0

Guilford 4-11, Brevard 3-12

Hofstra 13-4, Purdue 6-10

Jackson St. 5, S. Illinois 4

Jacksonville 4, West Virginia 3

Kansas 5, Belmont 1

Kennesaw St. 15, Saint Peter’s 7

Kent St. 4, Indiana St. 3, 10 innings

Keystone vs. St. Lawrence, ccd.

Kutztown 12-3, Chowan 2-4

La Salle 5, Furman 4

Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Indiana (Pa.) 2

Lipscomb 5, Bowling Green 2

Louisiana Tech 2, Louisiana 1

Louisiana-Monroe 13, SE Missouri 4

LSU 7, Indiana 4

Manhattan 6, Air Force 1

Millsaps 9, Lynchburg 6

Maryland 8, Iona 2

Marymount 9-4, Cairn 0-1

Maryville (Tenn.) 17, MacMurray 2

Mercer 3, Md.-Eastern Shore 2

Mississippi 8, Louisville 6

Mississippi St. 6, Wright St. 2

Morehead St. 5-5, Michigan St. 2-3

Mount Olive 2, Queens (N.C.) 0

Navy 6, Georgetown 2

NC State 9, James Madison 6

NJIT 4-4, Penn St. 2-6

Norfolk St. 5, Wagner 3

North Carolina 2, Middle Tenn. 1

North Florida 6, VMI 2

Ohio 6-3, North Alabama 4-6

Old Dominion 5, Towson 0

Penn St.-Berks vs. Cabrini, ccd.

Piedmont 4, Virginia Wesleyan 3

Purdue Fort Wayne 8-11, Longwood 3-0

Radford 3, N.C. Central 2

Randolph-Macon 8, Cortland 4

Rhodes 12, Greenville 6

Rider 5, Charleston Southern 1

Roanoke 14, Piedmont 2

Roanoke 5, Christopher Newport 4

Salisbury 19, Gwynedd Mercy 1

Samford 13, UNC Asheville 6

San Diego St. 3, Coastal Carolina 1

Seton Hall 10, Illinois 2

Sewanee 9-11, Carroll (Wis.) 4-3

S.C. Upstate 5, LIU 2

S. Virginia 4-0, E. Mennonite 1-4

South Carolina 9, Holy Cross 4

South Florida 3, Marist 2, 11 innings

Southern Miss. 3, Murray St. 2

Tennessee 19, W. Illinois 0

Tennessee Tech 5, Evansville 3

Troy 17-12, N. Kentucky 3-2

Tulane 8, Florida Gulf Coast 4

Tusculum 14-6, Gannon 4-0

UAB 10, Notre Dame 7

UNC Greensboro 7, Virginia Tech 5

UNC Wilmington 3, Bryant 2

Wake Forest 19Milwaukee 3

Washington & Lee 4-8, Averett 2-0

W. Carolina 10, Chicago St. 5

W. Kentucky 9, Valparaiso 3

Wis.-Whitewater 11, Spalding 0

Xavier 3, Memphis 1

SIU Edwardsville 1, George Washington 0

Missouri 6, Jacksonville St. 4, 12 innings

Tennessee Tech 5, Evansville 3

Southern U. 8, Alcorn 3

SIU Edwardsville 1, Nicholls St. 0

Wichita St. 5, Northwestern St. 1

Campbell 10, South Alabama 12

UCF 11-x, Siena 4-x

Winthrop 9, Maine 4

Wofford 9, Binghamton 5

High Point 6, Lafayette 5, 10 innings

McNeese 12-x, MVSU 0-x

The Citadel 9, Coppin St. 3

Iowa 7, Saint Joseph’s 2

Pepperdine 8, Minnesota 6

Saint Louis 9, UT Martin 2

Butler 2, N.C. A&T 1

Ark.-Pine Bluff 7, Prairie View 6

Auburn-Montgomery 10-9, Christian Brothers 0-3

Huntsville Ala. 4-3, Delta St. 2-8

Young Harris 10-1, Albany (Ga.) 2-0

East Stroudsburg 9, Assumption 1

American International vs. Barry, ccd.

Barton 4-6, Mercy 0-8

Emmanuel (Ga.) 2-0, Belmont Abbey 0-6

Carson-Newman 11, Tampa 7

Catawba 9-7, Shippensburg 6-2

Lander 6, Claflin 4

Seton Hill 7-10, Coker 2-1

Columbus St. 11, UNC Pembroke 6

Erskine 14-4, Clarion 2-3

Florida Southern 10-8, Lincoln Memorial 1-6

Ga. Southwestern 12, Flagler 6

Florida Tech 8-2, Spring Hill 0-3

Francis Marion 7, Georgia College 4

King (Tenn.) 12-5, Salem (WV) 9-2

Le Moyne 10, Frostburg St. 6

Le Moyne 8, Mansfield 7

Goldey-Beacom 2-5, Limestone 1-1

Cedarville 23-12, Mars Hill 15-3

Miles 4-0, Lynn 3-17

Mississippi Coll. 6-6, West Alabama 2-5

Montevallo 2-1, West Florida 1-4

North Greenville 9, Kentucky Wesleyan 3

Nova Southeastern 3Newberry 1

Rollins 8, Bentley 5

S.C. Aiken 12, North Georgia 4

Quincy 11, Saint Leo 3

Embry-Riddle 6-10, Savannah St. 3-0

S. Wesleyan 3-0, Virginia-Wise 1-6

Lane 7-1, Stillman 5-4

Tuskegee 3-13, Rust 2-5

Bellarmine 8-4, Union (Tenn.) 4-2

Valdosta St. 5-4, Shorter 1-7

Virginia St. 23, Lincoln (Pa.) 6

Virginia St. 5, Shepherd 3

Kentucky St. 10-7, Voorhees 4-0

Charleston (WV) 2, Wingate 1

Assumption 6-10, Frostburg St. 4-6

Pitt.-Johnstown 3-9, Fairmont St. 1-3

Davenport 14, S. Indiana 4

Hillsdale 6-7, Indianapolis 1-13

Lindenwood (Mo.) 9-4, Ohio Dominican 0-0

Fontbonne 7-1, Belhaven 4-11

Centenary 3-7, Louisiana College 1-11

William Peace 5, Hampden-Sydney 3

Martin Methodist 10-7, Thomas More 9-2

MIDWEST

Coll. of the Ozarks 4, Mount Mercy 3

Texas A&M-Texarkana 8, Mount Mercy 0

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 10, Utah Valley 1

Arkansas 10, E. Illinois 1

Arkansas St. 3, Stephen F. Austin 0

Baylor 8, Nebraska 7, 10 innings

Chapman 15, E. Texas Baptist 13

Dallas 7, Howard Payne 2

Dallas Baptist 8, S. Dakota St. 7 11 innings

Hendrix 8, Millikin 1

Lamar 8, Rhode Island 2

Little Rock 7, Illinois St. 6

Merrimack 6-4, Oral Roberts 5-0

Missouri St. 6, Cent. Arkansas 2

Missouri Western 5, Maryville (Mo.) 4

Oklahoma 7, Virginia 2

Oklahoma St. 6, Grand Canyon 4

Schreiner 0-12 vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor 2-3

Southwestern (Texas) 12, Sul Ross St. 4

TCU 7, Kentucky 1

Texas Lutheran 16-5, Hardin-Simmons 3-5

Texas St.6-, Stony Brook 0-

Texas Tech 22, N. Colorado 4

Texas Tech 24, Houston Baptist 3

Trinity (Texas) 12, LeTourneau 7

U. of the Ozarks 10, Westminster (Mo.) 7

UT Arlington 4, Texas A&M-CC 1

UT Rio Grande Valley 5, Kansas St. 3

UTSA 5, Quinnipiac 1

Wis.-Whitewater 7, Anderson 6

Texas A&M 9, Miami (Ohio) 2

Sam Houston St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0

WEST

Cal Baptist 5, Pacific 1

Cal Lutheran 13, Caltech 11

Cal St. Fullerton 6, Stanford 1

Michigan 8, Cal Poly 5

Cent. Michigan 12, UNLV 8

CSU Bakersfield 3, Washington St. 2

CSU Northridge 7, San Francisco 3

Gonzaga 10, Oregon St. 4

Long Beach St. 4, California 0

New Mexico 2-5, BYU 0-4

New Mexico St. 10Texas Southern 9

Nevada vs. Portland, ccd.

Omaha 9, Northwestern 2

Santa Clara 2San Jose St. 1

Texas-Dallas 6, Redlands 3

UC Irvine 12, Fresno St. 6

UC Santa Barbara 1, Sacramento St. 0, 11 innings

UCLA 9, UC Riverside 1

Utah 15, UC Davis 8

Villanova 2, Arizona St. 1

Willamette 5, Whitman 4

