Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

|SOUTH
Akron vs. Oakland, ccd.
Alabama 8, Northeastern 0
Alfred St. 7-11, Wesley 0-3
Auburn 18, UIC 1
Berry 6, Greenville 1
Birmingham-Southern 9, LaGrange 2
Boston College 11, N. Illinois 10
Bridgewater (Va.) 6, DeSales 1
Bucknell 3-5, Monmouth (NJ) 1-4
Butler 15, George Mason 8
Cabrini vs. Keystone, ccd.
Canisius 20-3, UMass Lowell 7-4
Centre 11, Principia 0
Charlotte 5, VCU 4
Clemson 1, Liberty 0
Coll. Charleston 12, Iona 1
Cortland 18, Pitt-Bradford 3
Covenant 7-4, Emory & Henry 4-13
Davidson 5-10, Lehigh 4-2
Dayton 5, Bryant 3
DeSales 6, Methodist 3
Duke 9, Army 8
East Carolina 11, William & Mary 3
ETSU 15, Toledo 1
E. Kentucky 6, Presbyterian 4
E. Michigan 16, Austin Peay 8
Emory 18, Millsaps 1
Elon 7, Delaware St. 2
FAU 8, Delaware 4
Ferrum 9, Oglethorpe 4
Florida 10, Marshall 0
Florida St. 24, Niagara 4
Gallaudet 22-22, Valley Forge 6-5
Gardner-Webb 5, Appalachian St. 4
Georgia 9, Richmond 3
Georgia Southern 7, Ball St. 4
Georgia St. 7, St. John’s 5
Georgia Tech 6, Cincinnati 4
Greensboro 6, Berry 0
Guilford 4-11, Brevard 3-12
Hofstra 13-4, Purdue 6-10
Jackson St. 5, S. Illinois 4
Jacksonville 4, West Virginia 3
Kansas 5, Belmont 1
Kennesaw St. 15, Saint Peter’s 7
Kent St. 4, Indiana St. 3, 10 innings
Keystone vs. St. Lawrence, ccd.
Kutztown 12-3, Chowan 2-4
La Salle 5, Furman 4
Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Indiana (Pa.) 2
Lipscomb 5, Bowling Green 2
Louisiana Tech 2, Louisiana 1
Louisiana-Monroe 13, SE Missouri 4
LSU 7, Indiana 4
Manhattan 6, Air Force 1
Millsaps 9, Lynchburg 6
Maryland 8, Iona 2
Marymount 9-4, Cairn 0-1
Maryville (Tenn.) 17, MacMurray 2
Mercer 3, Md.-Eastern Shore 2
Mississippi 8, Louisville 6
Mississippi St. 6, Wright St. 2
Morehead St. 5-5, Michigan St. 2-3
Mount Olive 2, Queens (N.C.) 0
Navy 6, Georgetown 2
NC State 9, James Madison 6
NJIT 4-4, Penn St. 2-6
Norfolk St. 5, Wagner 3
North Carolina 2, Middle Tenn. 1
North Florida 6, VMI 2
Ohio 6-3, North Alabama 4-6
Old Dominion 5, Towson 0
Penn St.-Berks vs. Cabrini, ccd.
Piedmont 4, Virginia Wesleyan 3
Purdue Fort Wayne 8-11, Longwood 3-0
Radford 3, N.C. Central 2
Randolph-Macon 8, Cortland 4
Rhodes 12, Greenville 6
Rider 5, Charleston Southern 1
Roanoke 14, Piedmont 2
Roanoke 5, Christopher Newport 4
Salisbury 19, Gwynedd Mercy 1
Samford 13, UNC Asheville 6
San Diego St. 3, Coastal Carolina 1
Seton Hall 10, Illinois 2
Sewanee 9-11, Carroll (Wis.) 4-3
S.C. Upstate 5, LIU 2
S. Virginia 4-0, E. Mennonite 1-4
South Carolina 9, Holy Cross 4
South Florida 3, Marist 2, 11 innings
Southern Miss. 3, Murray St. 2
Tennessee 19, W. Illinois 0
Tennessee Tech 5, Evansville 3
Troy 17-12, N. Kentucky 3-2
Tulane 8, Florida Gulf Coast 4
Tusculum 14-6, Gannon 4-0
UAB 10, Notre Dame 7
UNC Greensboro 7, Virginia Tech 5
UNC Wilmington 3, Bryant 2
Wake Forest 19Milwaukee 3
Washington & Lee 4-8, Averett 2-0
W. Carolina 10, Chicago St. 5
W. Kentucky 9, Valparaiso 3
Wis.-Whitewater 11, Spalding 0
Xavier 3, Memphis 1
SIU Edwardsville 1, George Washington 0
Missouri 6, Jacksonville St. 4, 12 innings
Southern U. 8, Alcorn 3
SIU Edwardsville 1, Nicholls St. 0
Wichita St. 5, Northwestern St. 1
Campbell 10, South Alabama 12
UCF 11-x, Siena 4-x
Winthrop 9, Maine 4
Wofford 9, Binghamton 5
High Point 6, Lafayette 5, 10 innings
McNeese 12-x, MVSU 0-x
The Citadel 9, Coppin St. 3
Iowa 7, Saint Joseph’s 2
Pepperdine 8, Minnesota 6
Saint Louis 9, UT Martin 2
Butler 2, N.C. A&T 1
Ark.-Pine Bluff 7, Prairie View 6
Auburn-Montgomery 10-9, Christian Brothers 0-3
Huntsville Ala. 4-3, Delta St. 2-8
Young Harris 10-1, Albany (Ga.) 2-0
East Stroudsburg 9, Assumption 1
American International vs. Barry, ccd.
Barton 4-6, Mercy 0-8
Emmanuel (Ga.) 2-0, Belmont Abbey 0-6
Carson-Newman 11, Tampa 7
Catawba 9-7, Shippensburg 6-2
Lander 6, Claflin 4
Seton Hill 7-10, Coker 2-1
Columbus St. 11, UNC Pembroke 6
Erskine 14-4, Clarion 2-3
Florida Southern 10-8, Lincoln Memorial 1-6
Ga. Southwestern 12, Flagler 6
Florida Tech 8-2, Spring Hill 0-3
Francis Marion 7, Georgia College 4
King (Tenn.) 12-5, Salem (WV) 9-2
Le Moyne 10, Frostburg St. 6
Le Moyne 8, Mansfield 7
Goldey-Beacom 2-5, Limestone 1-1
Cedarville 23-12, Mars Hill 15-3
Miles 4-0, Lynn 3-17
Mississippi Coll. 6-6, West Alabama 2-5
Montevallo 2-1, West Florida 1-4
North Greenville 9, Kentucky Wesleyan 3
Nova Southeastern 3Newberry 1
Rollins 8, Bentley 5
S.C. Aiken 12, North Georgia 4
Quincy 11, Saint Leo 3
Embry-Riddle 6-10, Savannah St. 3-0
S. Wesleyan 3-0, Virginia-Wise 1-6
Lane 7-1, Stillman 5-4
Tuskegee 3-13, Rust 2-5
Bellarmine 8-4, Union (Tenn.) 4-2
Valdosta St. 5-4, Shorter 1-7
Virginia St. 23, Lincoln (Pa.) 6
Virginia St. 5, Shepherd 3
Kentucky St. 10-7, Voorhees 4-0
Charleston (WV) 2, Wingate 1
Assumption 6-10, Frostburg St. 4-6
Pitt.-Johnstown 3-9, Fairmont St. 1-3
Davenport 14, S. Indiana 4
Hillsdale 6-7, Indianapolis 1-13
Lindenwood (Mo.) 9-4, Ohio Dominican 0-0
Fontbonne 7-1, Belhaven 4-11
Centenary 3-7, Louisiana College 1-11
William Peace 5, Hampden-Sydney 3
Martin Methodist 10-7, Thomas More 9-2
|MIDWEST
Coll. of the Ozarks 4, Mount Mercy 3
Texas A&M-Texarkana 8, Mount Mercy 0
|SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 10, Utah Valley 1
Arkansas 10, E. Illinois 1
Arkansas St. 3, Stephen F. Austin 0
Baylor 8, Nebraska 7, 10 innings
Chapman 15, E. Texas Baptist 13
Dallas 7, Howard Payne 2
Dallas Baptist 8, S. Dakota St. 7 11 innings
Hendrix 8, Millikin 1
Lamar 8, Rhode Island 2
Little Rock 7, Illinois St. 6
Merrimack 6-4, Oral Roberts 5-0
Missouri St. 6, Cent. Arkansas 2
Missouri Western 5, Maryville (Mo.) 4
Oklahoma 7, Virginia 2
Oklahoma St. 6, Grand Canyon 4
Schreiner 0-12 vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor 2-3
Southwestern (Texas) 12, Sul Ross St. 4
TCU 7, Kentucky 1
Texas Lutheran 16-5, Hardin-Simmons 3-5
Texas St.6-, Stony Brook 0-
Texas Tech 22, N. Colorado 4
Texas Tech 24, Houston Baptist 3
Trinity (Texas) 12, LeTourneau 7
U. of the Ozarks 10, Westminster (Mo.) 7
UT Arlington 4, Texas A&M-CC 1
UT Rio Grande Valley 5, Kansas St. 3
UTSA 5, Quinnipiac 1
Wis.-Whitewater 7, Anderson 6
Texas A&M 9, Miami (Ohio) 2
Sam Houston St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0
|WEST
Cal Baptist 5, Pacific 1
Cal Lutheran 13, Caltech 11
Cal St. Fullerton 6, Stanford 1
Michigan 8, Cal Poly 5
Cent. Michigan 12, UNLV 8
CSU Bakersfield 3, Washington St. 2
CSU Northridge 7, San Francisco 3
Gonzaga 10, Oregon St. 4
Long Beach St. 4, California 0
New Mexico 2-5, BYU 0-4
New Mexico St. 10Texas Southern 9
Nevada vs. Portland, ccd.
Omaha 9, Northwestern 2
Santa Clara 2San Jose St. 1
Texas-Dallas 6, Redlands 3
UC Irvine 12, Fresno St. 6
UC Santa Barbara 1, Sacramento St. 0, 11 innings
UCLA 9, UC Riverside 1
Utah 15, UC Davis 8
Villanova 2, Arizona St. 1
Willamette 5, Whitman 4
