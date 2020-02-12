|AMERICAN LEAGUE
NEW YORK (AP) — The 44 remaining free agents:
BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.
BOSTON (3) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Steve Pearce, 1b-of.
CLEVELAND (3) — Ryan Flaherty, inf; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Yasiel Puig, of.
DETROIT (1) — Gordon Beckham, 2b.
HOUSTON (1) — Collin McHugh, rhp.
NEW YORK (2) — Cory Gearrin, rhp; CC Sabathia, lhp.
SEATTLE (2) — Tommy Milone, lhp; Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.
TEXAS (2) — Welington Castillo, c; Shawn Kelley, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Clay Buchholz, rhp.
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (1) — Jarrod Dyson, of.
ATLANTA (1) — Brian McCann, c.
CHICAGO (4) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.
COLORADO (2) — Yonder Alonso, 1b-of; Drew Butera, c.
LOS ANGELES (2) — David Freese, 3b; Russell Martin, c.
MIAMI (2) — Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b.
MILWAUKEE (1) — Matt Albers, rhp.
NEW YORK (2) — Rajai Davis, of; Juan Lagares, of.
PHILADELPHIA (6) — Jared Hughes, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Brad Miller, inf-of; Pat Neshek, rhp; Sean Rodríguez, inf-of; Jason Vargas, lhp.
PITTSBURGH (2) — Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Tony Cingrani, lhp.
WASHINGTON (4) — Brian Dozier, 2b; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp.
