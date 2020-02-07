The Associated Press

AMERICAN LEAGUE NEW YORK (AP) — The 54 remaining free agents: BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b. BOSTON (3) —…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NEW YORK (AP) — The 54 remaining free agents:

BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.

BOSTON (3) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Steve Pearce, 1b-of.

CLEVELAND (3) — Ryan Flaherty, inf; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Yasiel Puig, of.

DETROIT (1) — Gordon Beckham, 2b.

HOUSTON (1) — Collin McHugh, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Trevor Cahill, rhp.

NEW YORK (3) — Cory Gearrin, rhp; Cameron Maybin, of; CC Sabathia, lhp.

SEATTLE (3) — Wade LeBlanc, lhp; Tommy Milone, lhp; Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.

TEXAS (3) — Welington Castillo, c; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Hunter Pence, dh-of.

TORONTO (1) — Clay Buchholz, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Wilmer Flores, of.

ATLANTA (3) — Billy Hamilton, of; Brian McCann, c; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.

COLORADO (2) — Yonder Alonso, 1b-of; Drew Butera, c.

LOS ANGELES (2) — David Freese, 3b; Russell Martin, c.

MIAMI (2) — Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Matt Albers, rhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Rajai Davis, of; Juan Lagares, of.

PHILADELPHIA (7) — Jared Hughes, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Brad Miller, inf-of; Pat Neshek, rhp; Sean Rodríguez, inf-of; Jason Vargas, lhp; Nick Vincent, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Tony Cingrani, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Aaron Loup, lhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Fernando Abad, lhp.

WASHINGTON (4) — Brian Dozier, 2b; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.