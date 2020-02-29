Home » Sports » Real Salt Lake plays…

Real Salt Lake plays Orlando City to scoreless draw

The Associated Press

February 29, 2020, 9:29 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Zac Macmath made two saves for Real Salt Lake in a scoreless draw with Orlando City on Saturday night in their MLS season opener.

Orlando City outshot Real Salt Lake 5-2, with two shots on goal to one for Real Salt Lake.

Pedro Gallese saved the only shot he faced for Orlando City.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Other Sports News Soccer News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up