PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic Scores

The Associated Press

February 28, 2020, 8:10 PM

Friday
At Omni Tucson National
Tucson, Ariz.
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73
First Round
Brett Quigley 33-31—64
Robert Karlsson 33-32—65
Glen Day 35-32—67
Rod Pampling 32-35—67
John Daly 30-37—67
Steve Stricker 33-34—67
Ken Tanigawa 34-34—68
Bernhard Langer 34-34—68
Fred Couples 35-33—68
John Huston 34-35—69
Lee Janzen 36-33—69
Stephen Leaney 34-35—69
Woody Austin 33-36—69
Mark O’Meara 36-33—69
Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-36—69
Thongchai Jaidee 33-36—69
Cliff Kresge 34-35—69
Willie Wood 38-32—70
Darren Clarke 35-35—70
Olin Browne 34-36—70
Scott Verplank 36-34—70
Tim Herron 34-36—70
Scott Parel 34-36—70
Jeff Maggert 34-36—70
Jesper Parnevik 34-37—71
Ángel Cabrera 35-36—71
Bart Bryant 35-36—71
Tom Lehman 34-37—71
David Toms 34-37—71
José María Olazábal 34-37—71
Kent Jones 35-37—72
David Frost 35-37—72
Larry Mize 35-37—72
Tommy Tolles 36-36—72
Chris DiMarco 35-37—72
Duffy Waldorf 35-37—72
Scott Dunlap 37-35—72
Tim Petrovic 36-36—72
Wes Short, Jr. 37-35—72
Rocco Mediate 37-35—72
Kevin Sutherland 35-37—72
Gene Sauers 35-37—72
Retief Goosen 37-35—72
Jarmo Sandelin 38-34—72
Robin Byrd 36-36—72
Fred Funk 38-35—73
Ken Duke 35-38—73
Bob Estes 34-39—73
Billy Mayfair 37-36—73
Colin Montgomerie 34-39—73
Paul Broadhurst 35-38—73
Doug Barron 39-34—73
Ernie Els 37-36—73
Michael Allen 35-39—74
Tom Byrum 34-40—74
Brandt Jobe 37-37—74
Stephen Ames 37-37—74
Corey Pavin 35-39—74
Kirk Triplett 36-38—74
Jerry Kelly 35-39—74
Jim Schuman 36-38—74
John Smoltz 37-37—74
David McKenzie 37-38—75
Joe Durant 35-40—75
Marco Dawson 35-40—75
Scott McCarron 35-40—75
Jeff Sluman 37-38—75
John Cook 38-38—76
Tom Kite 36-40—76
Mark Calcavecchia 39-37—76
Kenny Perry 37-39—76
Tom Pernice Jr. 36-40—76
Hugh Royer III 38-38—76
Steve Flesch 37-40—77
Geoffrey Sisk 38-39—77
Billy Andrade 39-39—78
Hale Irwin 38-40—78
Loren Roberts 40-39—79

