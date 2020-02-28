PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic Scores

|Friday
|At Omni Tucson National
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Purse: $1.7 million
|Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73
|First Round
|Brett Quigley
|33-31—64
|Robert Karlsson
|33-32—65
|Glen Day
|35-32—67
|Rod Pampling
|32-35—67
|John Daly
|30-37—67
|Steve Stricker
|33-34—67
|Ken Tanigawa
|34-34—68
|Bernhard Langer
|34-34—68
|Fred Couples
|35-33—68
|John Huston
|34-35—69
|Lee Janzen
|36-33—69
|Stephen Leaney
|34-35—69
|Woody Austin
|33-36—69
|Mark O’Meara
|36-33—69
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|33-36—69
|Thongchai Jaidee
|33-36—69
|Cliff Kresge
|34-35—69
|Willie Wood
|38-32—70
|Darren Clarke
|35-35—70
|Olin Browne
|34-36—70
|Scott Verplank
|36-34—70
|Tim Herron
|34-36—70
|Scott Parel
|34-36—70
|Jeff Maggert
|34-36—70
|Jesper Parnevik
|34-37—71
|Ángel Cabrera
|35-36—71
|Bart Bryant
|35-36—71
|Tom Lehman
|34-37—71
|David Toms
|34-37—71
|José María Olazábal
|34-37—71
|Kent Jones
|35-37—72
|David Frost
|35-37—72
|Larry Mize
|35-37—72
|Tommy Tolles
|36-36—72
|Chris DiMarco
|35-37—72
|Duffy Waldorf
|35-37—72
|Scott Dunlap
|37-35—72
|Tim Petrovic
|36-36—72
|Wes Short, Jr.
|37-35—72
|Rocco Mediate
|37-35—72
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-37—72
|Gene Sauers
|35-37—72
|Retief Goosen
|37-35—72
|Jarmo Sandelin
|38-34—72
|Robin Byrd
|36-36—72
|Fred Funk
|38-35—73
|Ken Duke
|35-38—73
|Bob Estes
|34-39—73
|Billy Mayfair
|37-36—73
|Colin Montgomerie
|34-39—73
|Paul Broadhurst
|35-38—73
|Doug Barron
|39-34—73
|Ernie Els
|37-36—73
|Michael Allen
|35-39—74
|Tom Byrum
|34-40—74
|Brandt Jobe
|37-37—74
|Stephen Ames
|37-37—74
|Corey Pavin
|35-39—74
|Kirk Triplett
|36-38—74
|Jerry Kelly
|35-39—74
|Jim Schuman
|36-38—74
|John Smoltz
|37-37—74
|David McKenzie
|37-38—75
|Joe Durant
|35-40—75
|Marco Dawson
|35-40—75
|Scott McCarron
|35-40—75
|Jeff Sluman
|37-38—75
|John Cook
|38-38—76
|Tom Kite
|36-40—76
|Mark Calcavecchia
|39-37—76
|Kenny Perry
|37-39—76
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|36-40—76
|Hugh Royer III
|38-38—76
|Steve Flesch
|37-40—77
|Geoffrey Sisk
|38-39—77
|Billy Andrade
|39-39—78
|Hale Irwin
|38-40—78
|Loren Roberts
|40-39—79
