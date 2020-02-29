Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions Cologuard…

PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic Scores

The Associated Press

February 29, 2020, 7:24 PM

Saturday
At Omni Tucson National
Tucson, Ariz.
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73
Second Round
Brett Quigley 64-68—132
Fred Couples 68-66—134
Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-66—135
Rod Pampling 67-68—135
Bernhard Langer 68-68—136
Robert Karlsson 65-71—136
Bart Bryant 71-66—137
Woody Austin 69-68—137
Glen Day 67-70—137
Olin Browne 70-68—138
Scott Verplank 70-68—138
Mark O’Meara 69-69—138
John Daly 67-71—138
Steve Stricker 67-71—138
Kevin Sutherland 72-67—139
Chris DiMarco 72-67—139
Larry Mize 72-67—139
Stephen Leaney 69-70—139
Gene Sauers 72-68—140
David Toms 71-69—140
Michael Allen 74-66—140
Cliff Kresge 69-71—140
Lee Janzen 69-71—140
Scott Dunlap 72-69—141
Duffy Waldorf 72-69—141
Ken Duke 73-68—141
Colin Montgomerie 73-68—141
Jeff Maggert 70-71—141
Darren Clarke 70-71—141
Willie Wood 70-71—141
Ken Tanigawa 68-73—141
Tim Petrovic 72-70—142
Rocco Mediate 72-70—142
Thongchai Jaidee 69-73—142
John Huston 69-73—142
Robin Byrd 72-71—143
Fred Funk 73-70—143
Bob Estes 73-70—143
Paul Broadhurst 73-70—143
Jesper Parnevik 71-72—143
Ernie Els 73-70—143
Scott Parel 70-73—143
Corey Pavin 74-69—143
Kirk Triplett 74-69—143
Kenny Perry 76-67—143
Jarmo Sandelin 72-72—144
Kent Jones 72-72—144
David Frost 72-72—144
Tom Lehman 71-73—144
José María Olazábal 71-73—144
Jeff Sluman 75-69—144
Wes Short, Jr. 72-73—145
Tom Byrum 74-71—145
Brandt Jobe 74-71—145
Tom Pernice Jr. 76-69—145
Tommy Tolles 72-74—146
Retief Goosen 72-74—146
Billy Mayfair 73-73—146
Ángel Cabrera 71-75—146
Doug Barron 73-73—146
Tim Herron 70-77—147
Jerry Kelly 74-73—147
David McKenzie 75-72—147
Marco Dawson 75-72—147
John Smoltz 74-74—148
John Cook 76-72—148
Billy Andrade 78-70—148
Stephen Ames 74-75—149
Scott McCarron 75-74—149
Hugh Royer III 76-73—149
Jim Schuman 74-76—150
Joe Durant 75-75—150
Steve Flesch 77-73—150
Mark Calcavecchia 76-75—151
Tom Kite 76-77—153
Loren Roberts 79-74—153
Geoffrey Sisk 77-77—154
Hale Irwin 78-80—158

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up