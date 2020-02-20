Oleksiak breaks 3rd-period tie, leads Stars past Coyotes 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Oleksiak broke a third-period tie with his first goal in 26 games and the Dallas Stars…

DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Oleksiak broke a third-period tie with his first goal in 26 games and the Dallas Stars held on to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Oleksiak stepped up into the top of the slot, took a pass from Alexander Radulov and sent a low snap shot past goalie Adin Hill with 8:22 remaining.

Dallas is 5-0-1 in its last six games to pull even with Central Division leader St. Louis.

Ben Bishop made 21 of his season-high 39 saves in the first period.

Corey Perry and Radek Faksa scored power-play goals for Dallas.

Taylor Hall had a power-play goal for Arizona, Christian Fischer also scored in the second period and Hill stopped 30 shots.

Perry had a goal and an assist and Denis Gurianov had two assists for the Stars.

Jordan Oesterle assisted on both Arizona goals.

RANGERS 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and two assists as the Rangers scored five times in the third period and beat Chicago.

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist, and Filip Chytil, Ryan Strome, and Artemi Panarin scored as New York rebounded from a 3-1 loss to Boston on Sunday to win for the fifth time in six games.

Dominik Kubalik scored twice, giving him 25 goals to lead NHL rookies. Drake Caggiula also connected for Chicago, which has just one win in its last eight games (1-5-2).

Duncan Keith set up Kubalik’s first goal for his 500th career assist.

Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Robin Lehner blocked 35 shots for the fading Blackhawks.

BRUINS 2, OILERS 1, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — David Pastrnak scored the winner 1:14 into overtime to give Boston a victory over Edmonton.

Pastrnak was set up for the goal on a pass from David Krejci. He tucked the puck between Oilers goalie Mike Smith’s legs for his 43rd of the season.

Patrice Bergeron scored his 27th goal for the Bruins, who have won four straight and are 10-1-0 in their last 11 games.

Sam Gagner had a goal for the short-handed Oilers, who are expected to be without Connor McDavid for much of the month because of a leg injury.

AVALANCHE 3, ISLANDERS 1

DENVER (AP) — Pavel Francouz made 27 saves and lost his first NHL shutout with just over two minutes remaining as Colorado beat the Islanders.

Gabriel Landeskog, Andre Burakovsky and Joonas Donskoi scored to help Colorado end a three-game skid.

The Islanders continued their offensive struggles in losing their fourth straight despite another strong performance by Semyon Varlamov. The goaltender, who spent eight seasons with the Avalanche before signing with New York last summer, had 26 saves in his first game in Denver since leaving Colorado.

Brock Nelson scored his 22nd of the season with Varlamov off for an extra skater and New York trailing by three.

PANTHERS 4, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck and Aleksi Saarela each scored second-period goals off fortuitous rebounds and Florida rallied from an early deficit to beat Anaheim.

Aleksander Barkov and MacKenzie Weegar also scored a goal for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves as the Panthers improved to 2-0 on a key five-game West Coast trip.

Florida won consecutive games in California with another at Los Angeles on Thursday. The Panthers earned a 5-3 victory at San Jose on Monday.

Max Jones scored and John Gibson had 28 saves for the Ducks, who dropped the opener of a six-game homestand. The Ducks have lost three of their past four games and have lost three consecutive home games.

WILD 4, CANUCKS 3, SO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Galchenyuk scored the tying goal and the shootout winner as Minnesota beat Vancouver.

Kevin Fiala and Luke Kunin also scored in regulation for Minnesota, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists. Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 shots.

J.T. Miller scored twice in the third period and Jay Beagle added a goal for Vancouver. Quinn Hughes recorded two assists. Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.

