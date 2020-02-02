Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open Finishes

2020 — Champion: def. Dominic Thiem. 2019 — Champion: def. Rafael Nadal. 2018 — 4R: lost to Chung Hyeon. 2017…

2020 — Champion: def. Dominic Thiem.

2019 — Champion: def. Rafael Nadal.

2018 — 4R: lost to Chung Hyeon.

2017 — 2R: lost to Denis Istomin.

2016 — Champion: def. Andy Murray.

2015 — Champion: def. Andy Murray.

2014 — QF: lost to Stan Wawrinka.

2013 — Champion: def. Andy Murray.

2012 — Champion: def. Rafael Nadal.

2011 — Champion: def. Andy Murray.

2010 — QF: lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

2009 — QF: lost to Andy Roddick.

2008 — Champion: def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

2007 — R16: lost to Roger Federer.

2006 — R128: lost to Paul Goldstein.

2005 — R128: lost to Marat Safin.

