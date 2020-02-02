Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open Finishes

2020 — Champion: def. Dominic Thiem.
2019 — Champion: def. Rafael Nadal.
2018 — 4R: lost to Chung Hyeon.
2017 — 2R: lost to Denis Istomin.
2016 — Champion: def. Andy Murray.
2015 — Champion: def. Andy Murray.
2014 — QF: lost to Stan Wawrinka.
2013 — Champion: def. Andy Murray.
2012 — Champion: def. Rafael Nadal.
2011 — Champion: def. Andy Murray.
2010 — QF: lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
2009 — QF: lost to Andy Roddick.
2008 — Champion: def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
2007 — R16: lost to Roger Federer.
2006 — R128: lost to Paul Goldstein.
2005 — R128: lost to Marat Safin.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.