NHRA Results, Lucas Oil Winternationals

Sunday Auto Club Raceway

Pomona, Calif.-

Sunday’s final results FINISH ORDER TOP FUEL

1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Leah Pruett; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Justin Ashley; 7. Shawn Reed; 8. Jim Maroney; 9. Terry McMillen; 10. Cameron Ferre; 11. Antron Brown; 12. Shawn Langdon; 13. Brandon Welch.

FUNNY CAR

1. Jack Beckman; 2. John Force; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 8. Robert Hight; 9. Paul Lee; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Alex Miladinovich; 12. J.R. Todd; 13. Steven Densham; 14. Bob Tasca III; 15. Bob Bode; 16. Terry Haddock.

PRO STOCK

1. Jeg Coughlin; 2. Jason Line; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Kenny Delco; 5. Chris McGaha; 6. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 7. Steve Graham; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Aaron Stanfield; 11. Val Smeland; 12. Joey Grose; 13. Greg Anderson; 14. Bo Butner; 15. Deric Kramer; 16. Cristian Cuadra.

FINAL RESULTS TOP FUEL

Doug Kalitta, 3.698 seconds, 330.23 mph def. Austin Prock, 10.939 seconds, 80.31 mph.

FUNNY CAR

Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.837, 333.33 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.897, 332.34.

PRO STOCK

Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.522, 210.80 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.565, 209.56.

TOP ALCOHOL DRAGSTER

Shawn Cowie, 5.352, 278.35 def. Garrett Bateman, 5.432, 273.83.

TOP ALCOHAO FUNNY CAR

Aryan Rochon, Chevy Camaro, 5.751, 214.14 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 6.975, 127.08.

COMPETITION ELIMINATOR

Doug Lambeck, Pontiac Sunfire, 9.030, 113.55 def. Tibor Kadar, Chevy Cobalt, Foul – Red Light.

SUPER STOCK

Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, 8.873, 146.59 def. Tod Haste, Chevy Nova, 10.592, 123.63.

STOCK ELIMINATOR

Brian McClanahan, Chevy Camaro, 9.721, 136.58 def. Robert Pond, Ford Fairlane, 9.795, 134.46.

SUPER COMP

Parker Theobald, Dragster, 8.915, 155.63 def. Travis Theobald, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

SUPER GAS

Val Torres, Chevy Corvette, 9.929, 159.12 def. Greg Ventura, Chevy Nova, 9.899, 148.56.

SUPER STREET

Gary Ericksen, Ford Probe, 10.924, 141.12 def. Kevin Houmard, Chevy Nova, 10.891, 130.42.

TOP DRAGSTER

Paul Nero, Dragster, 6.981, 188.41 def. Chuck Phelps, Dragster, 6.363, 215.48.

TOP SPORTSMAN

Don Meziere, Chevy Cobalt, 6.945, 195.62 def. Richard Okerman, Chevy Beretta, 7.042, 195.17.

TOP FUEL HARLEY

Randal Andras, Harley, 6.346, 191.62 def. Tii Tharpe, Harley, 6.569, 189.02.

FINAL ROUND BY ROUND RESULTS TOP FUEL ROUND ONE

Clay Millican, 3.731, 323.58 def. Terry McMillen, 4.640, 183.05; Shawn Reed, 3.924, 238.26 def. Antron Brown, 5.233, 143.76; Brittany Force, 8.648, 77.72 was unopposed; Doug Kalitta, 3.885, 326.87 def. Brandon Welch, 7.325, 105.68; Leah Pruett, 3.659, 328.14 def. Jim Maroney, 4.503, 179.71; Austin Prock, 4.004, 316.15 def. Cameron Ferre, 5.164, 143.60; Justin Ashley, 3.726, 323.58 def. Shawn Langdon, 6.312, 102.28;

QUARTERFINALS

Prock, 3.678, 330.96 was unopposed; Force, 3.682, 336.23 def. Millican, 3.867, 311.13; Kalitta, 3.705, 325.53 def. Ashley, 3.965, 231.83; Pruett, 3.685, 326.40 def. Reed, 4.466, 169.23;

SEMIFINALS

Kalitta, 3.675, 329.26 def. Force, 3.689, 332.84; Prock, 3.678, 330.63 def. Pruett, 4.927, 140.69;

FINAL

Kalitta, 3.698, 330.23 def. Prock, 10.939, 80.31.

FUNNY CAR ROUND ONE

Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 5.241, 166.52 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 9.056, 82.90; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.873, 324.83 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.383, 221.42; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 8.365, 85.58 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, Broke; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.291, 294.18 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 7.622, 92.71; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.914, 330.39 def. Alex Miladinovich, Toyota Camry, 5.859, 124.03; John Force, Camaro, 3.875, 329.02 def. Bob Bode, Mustang, 10.726, 85.45; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.922, 326.71 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.091, 240.85; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.879, 326.79 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 5.983, 116.29; QUARTERFINALS

Beckman, 3.871, 329.34 def. Capps, 4.625, 156.01; Force, 4.011, 275.06 def. Johnson Jr., 8.431, 80.69; DeJoria, 5.388, 136.12 def. Hight, 10.238, 86.54; Hagan, 4.042, 284.03 def. Wilkerson, 6.083, 113.18;

SEMIFINALS

Force, 3.923, 331.28 def. Hagan, 8.859, 78.06; Beckman, 3.843, 332.92 def. DeJoria, 9.729, 78.34;

FINAL

Beckman, 3.837, 333.33 def. Force, 3.897, 332.34.

PRO STOCK ROUND ONE

Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.590, 209.52 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 7.233, 148.18; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.569, 209.39 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.561, 210.14; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.628, 209.75 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.572, 209.46; Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.619, 208.78 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 7.439, 207.05; Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.559, 210.05 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.640, 208.97; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.692, 206.70 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 37.710, 21.14; Erica Enders, Camaro, 7.429, 130.13 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, No Time Recorded; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.542, 210.18 def. Joey Grose, Camaro, 6.700, 206.29;

QUARTERFINALS

Enders, 6.586, 210.50 def. Hartford, Foul – Red Light; Line, 6.574, 208.65 def. Cuadra Jr., Foul – Red Light; Delco, 6.597, 209.69 def. Graham, 7.329, 146.48; Coughlin, 6.546, 210.28 def. McGaha, 6.574, 209.72;

SEMIFINALS

Line, 6.582, 208.94 def. Enders, 6.621, 209.95; Coughlin, 6.535, 210.44 def. Delco, 6.716, 180.28;

FINAL

Coughlin, 6.522, 210.80 def. Line, 6.565, 209.56.

POINT STANDINGS Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 117; 2. Austin Prock, 99; 3. Brittany Force, 87; 4. Leah Pruett, 80; 5. Clay Millican, 53; 6. Justin Ashley, 52; 7. Shawn Reed, 51; 8. Shawn Langdon, 38; 9. Terry McMillen, 34; 10. Antron Brown, 32.

Funny Car

1. Jack Beckman, 126; 2. John Force, 94; 3. Matt Hagan, 86; 4. Alexis DeJoria, 67; 5. Robert Hight, 61; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr., 56; 7. Ron Capps, 54; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 52; 9. Paul Lee, 34; 10. J.R. Todd, 33.

Pro Stock

1. Jeg Coughlin, 130; 2. Jason Line, 94; 3. Erica Enders, 80; 4. Kenny Delco, 77; 5. (tie) Steve Graham, 52; Matt Hartford, 52; Chris McGaha, 52; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr., 51; 9. Deric Kramer, 40; 10. Bo Butner, 36.

