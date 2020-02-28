NHL-leading Bruins beat Stars to end 2-game skid

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist for his first points since Boston acquired him at…

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist for his first points since Boston acquired him at the trade deadline to help the NHL-leading Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Thursday night.

Brad Marchand broke a second-period tie and Ritchie scored 1:27 later to make it 3-1. Then, after Denis Gurianov cut the deficit to one early in the third, Ritchie fed David Pastrnak in the slot to again make it a two-goal game.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots, and Charlie Coyle scored on a double-tipped swat out of the air for Boston. The Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak.

John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen also scored for Dallas.

BLACKHAWKS 5, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored three goals in the third period to help Chicago beat Tampa Bay.

later Koekkoek scored his first goal of the season and Brandon Saad added another score in Chicago’s first regulation victory over the Lightning since Dec. 13, 2009.

Chicago’s Corey Crawford finished with 37 saves.

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay.

BLUES 3, ISLANDERS 2, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colton Parayko scored on an unassisted wraparound at 3:23 of overtime to give St. Louis its sixth consecutive victory.

Vince Dunn tied it for St. Louis with 1:44 left in the third period. Brayden Shenn also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, and Jordan Binnington had 14 saves

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Jordan Eberle scored for New York. Thomas Greiss stopped 30 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla (AP) — William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to lift Toronto past Florida.

Auston Matthews, Kasperi Kapanen, Zach Hyman and Justin Holl also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots in his sixth straight start.

Mike Hoffman, Noel Acciari and Mark Pysyk scored for Florida.

SENATORS 5, CANUCKS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Bobby Ryan had a hat trick in his first game in more than three months, leading Ottawa past Vancouver.

Ryan entered the joint NHL/NHLPA assistance program Nov. 20 after admitting to having a problem with alcohol. He last played on Nov. 16 in Buffalo, but had been skating on his own since late December.

Connor Brown and Rudolfs Balcers also scored for Ottawa and Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves.

J.T. Miller and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Canucks.

RANGERS 5, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice and added an assist and New York rallied to beat Montreal for its fifth straight victory.

Phillip Di Giuseppe, Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers and Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves. New York pulled into a tie with Carolina, two points behind Columbus for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth. The Rangers have won nine consecutive road games and are 9-1-0 in their last 10 overall.

Max Domi and Tomas Tatar scored for the Canadiens.

PREDATORS 4, FLAMES 3, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund tied it just before the end of regulation and scored 1:20 into overtime to lift Nashville past Calgary in a showdown of the Western Conference’s two wild-card teams.

Roman Josi and Colton Sissons also had a goal apiece, and Ryan Ellis added three assists. Nashville won its third straight and improved to 6-1-1 over its last eight.

Mikael Backlund had a goal and two assists for Calgary, and Andrew Mangiapane and Rasmus Andersson each scored.

JETS 3, CAPITALS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots for his fifth shutout of the season, leading Winnipeg over Washington.

Dmitry Kulikov, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg.

WILD 7, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Defenseman Matt Dumba had two goals and an assist in Minnesota’s victory over Detroit.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, Ryan Hartman and Ryan Donato had a goal and an assist each and Jordan Greenway and Eric Staal also scored for Minnesota. Alex Stalock made 25 saves.

Anthony Mantha scored for NHL-worst Detroit.

SHARKS 3, DEVILS 2, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture scored 38 seconds into overtime, lifting the Sharks to a comeback win that snapped a five-game skid.

Rookie Mario Ferraro and Marcus Sorensen each scored in regulation for San Jose. Martin Jones made 22 saves.

Travis Zajac and Nikita Gusev each had a goal for the Devils, who were seeking their season-high fourth straight win.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://tiwtter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.