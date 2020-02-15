NASCAR-Xfinity NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Results

Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (12) Noah Gragson,…

Saturday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 120 laps, 49 points.

2. (8) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 120, 38.

3. (26) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 120, 0.

4. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 120, 36.

5. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 120, 34.

6. (3) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 120, 46.

7. (11) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 120, 35.

8. (16) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 120, 29.

9. (9) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 120, 35.

10. (19) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 120, 29.

11. (2) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, accident, 119, 35.

12. (34) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 119, 25.

13. (22) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 119, 24.

14. (25) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 119, 23.

15. (36) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 119, 0.

16. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 119, 21.

17. (20) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet, 119, 20.

18. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, 119, 19.

19. (18) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, accident, 118, 18.

20. (33) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 118, 17.

21. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 117, 16.

22. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 115, 19.

23. (4) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, accident, 114, 32.

24. (24) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 114, 0.

25. (15) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 113, 23.

26. (17) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 113, 11.

27. (21) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 113, 10.

28. (29) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 113, 9.

29. (14) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 8.

30. (13) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 107, 25.

31. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, electrical, 101, 6.

32. (7) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 59, 5.

33. (1) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 59, 8.

34. (27) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, accident, 59, 3.

35. (28) Austin Hill, Toyota, accident, 37, 0.

36. (5) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 37, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.652 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 11 minutes, 44 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Caution seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Snider 0-13; H.Burton 14; M.Snider 15-23; J.Burton 24-31; J.Allgaier 32-36; H.Burton 37-44; J.Allgaier 45-62; J.Burton 63-80; T.Hill 81; A.Labbe 82-100; N.Gragson 101-113; C.Briscoe 114-118; N.Gragson 119-120

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Burton, 2 times for 26 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 23 laps; M.Snider, 2 times for 22 laps; A.Labbe, 1 time for 19 laps; N.Gragson, 2 times for 15 laps; H.Burton, 2 times for 9 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Hill, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: N.Gragson, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. N.Gragson, 49; 2. J.Haley, 46; 3. H.Burton, 38; 4. B.Jones, 36; 5. B.Brown, 35; 6. R.Sieg, 35; 7. M.Annett, 35; 8. C.Briscoe, 34; 9. J.Burton, 32; 10. R.Black, 29; 11. A.Labbe, 29; 12. J.Yeley, 25; 13. J.Allgaier, 25; 14. B.McLeod, 24; 15. V.Miller, 23; 16. A.Cindric, 23.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

