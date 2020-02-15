Home » Sports » NASCAR Xfinity NASCAR Racing…

NASCAR Xfinity NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Lineup

The Associated Press

February 15, 2020, 12:27 PM

After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday
At Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
Car number in parentheses

1. (21) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 188.430 mph.

2. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 188.218.

3. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 188.092.

4. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 187.825.

5. (08) Joe Graf Jr., Chevrolet, 187.790.

6. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 187.750.

7. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 187.574.

8. (20) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 187.559.

9. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 187.418.

10. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 187.375.

11. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 187.227.

12. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 187.192.

13. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 186.695.

14. (90) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 186.559.

15. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 185.808.

16. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 185.805.

17. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 185.774.

18. (4) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 185.468.

19. (36) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 185.227.

20. (15) Robby Lyons II, Chevrolet, 185.193.

21. (93) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 185.189.

22. (0) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 184.839.

23. (38) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 184.786.

24. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 184.748.

25. (78) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 184.324.

26. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 184.294.

27. (25) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, 184.287.

28. (61) Austin Hill, Toyota, 184.098.

29. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 184.068.

30. (5) Matt Mills, Toyota, 183.688.

31. (6) David Starr, Chevrolet, 183.610.

32. (99) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, owner points.

33. (52) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, owner points.

34. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, owner points.

35. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, owner points.

36. (47) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 182.986.

Failed to qualify

37. (26) Colin Garrett, Toyota, 183.572.

38. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 183.318.

39. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 183.240.

40. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 176.080.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up