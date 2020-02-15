NASCAR Xfinity NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.5 miles Car number in parentheses…

After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.5 miles Car number in parentheses

1. (21) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 188.430 mph.

2. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 188.218.

3. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 188.092.

4. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 187.825.

5. (08) Joe Graf Jr., Chevrolet, 187.790.

6. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 187.750.

7. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 187.574.

8. (20) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 187.559.

9. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 187.418.

10. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 187.375.

11. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 187.227.

12. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 187.192.

13. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 186.695.

14. (90) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 186.559.

15. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 185.808.

16. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 185.805.

17. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 185.774.

18. (4) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 185.468.

19. (36) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 185.227.

20. (15) Robby Lyons II, Chevrolet, 185.193.

21. (93) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 185.189.

22. (0) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 184.839.

23. (38) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 184.786.

24. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 184.748.

25. (78) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 184.324.

26. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 184.294.

27. (25) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, 184.287.

28. (61) Austin Hill, Toyota, 184.098.

29. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 184.068.

30. (5) Matt Mills, Toyota, 183.688.

31. (6) David Starr, Chevrolet, 183.610.

32. (99) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, owner points.

33. (52) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, owner points.

34. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, owner points.

35. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, owner points.

36. (47) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, no speed.

Failed to qualify

37. (26) Colin Garrett, Toyota, 183.572.

38. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 183.318.

39. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 183.240.

40. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 176.080.

