Monday’s College Baseball Scores

|SOUTH
Valparaiso 5, W. Kentucky 3, 10 innings
|WEST
Gonzaga 5, New Mexico 4
Minnesota 5, Arizona 2
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 17, 2020, 5:03 PM
|SOUTH
Valparaiso 5, W. Kentucky 3, 10 innings
|WEST
Gonzaga 5, New Mexico 4
Minnesota 5, Arizona 2
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.