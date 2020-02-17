Home » Sports » Monday's College Baseball Scores

Monday’s College Baseball Scores

The Associated Press

February 17, 2020, 5:03 PM

SOUTH

Valparaiso 5, W. Kentucky 3, 10 innings

WEST

Gonzaga 5, New Mexico 4

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

