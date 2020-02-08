Merzlikins’ latest shutout helps Blue Jackets beat Red Wings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins got a fifth shutout in his last eight starts and the Columbus Blue Jackets…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins got a fifth shutout in his last eight starts and the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their points streak to 10 games with a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Zach Werenski’s second-period goal, his 17th of the season, broke a franchise season scoring record for defensemen for the Blue Jackets, who have won three straight and nine of 10.

Columbus dominated in the game, outshooting Detroit 44-16, but had trouble finding the back of the net with veteran goalie Jimmy Howard in goal. Howard faced a shooting gallery at times, finishing with 42 saves and slipping to 2-21-2 on the season. The 35-year-old has lost 18 straight and hasn’t won since October.

SABRES 3, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey had a goal and an assist against his former team, Carter Hutton stopped 37 shots, and Buffalo held on to beat New York.

Zemgus Girgensons and Sam Reinhart also scored to help Buffalo get just its second win in seven games.

Hutton had six saves in the first period, 10 in the second and 21 in the third when the Rangers tried to rally from a 3-0 deficit.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, and Alexandar Georgiev finished with 25 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, DUCKS 4, OT

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares scored his second goal of the game at 4:53 of overtime to lift Toronto.

Auston Matthews got his 40th goal of the season to tie Alex Ovechkin for the NHL lead and had three assists, while Jason Spezza and Andreas Johnsson also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner also had three assists and Tavares had one.

Jack Campbell made 26 saves in his first start for the Maple Leafs, two nights after being acquired from Los Angeles.

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Deslauriers, Max Jones and Derek Grant also scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller finished with 30 saves for the Ducks, who were playing for the third time in four nights.

Tavares scored his 22nd goal of the season at the lip of the crease with 6.2 seconds left on the clock in the extra period.

WILD 3, STARS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his second goal of the game with 27 seconds to play and Minnesota rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Dallas.

Eriksson Ek skated from behind the net to the right goalpost and put a wraparound behind Dallas goalie Ben Bishop for the winning goal.

Ryan Donato also scored for the Wild, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 shots.

Joe Pavelski and Denis Gurianov scored for the Stars, who led 2-0 early in the second period. Bishop finished with 27 saves.

