Korn Ferry Tour-Country Club de Bogota Scores

By The Associated Press Thursday At Country Club de Bogota Bogata, Colombia Purse: $700,000 f-Lagos Course: Yardage: 7,237; Par: 71 (35-36) p-Pacos Course: Yardage: 6,206; Par: 70 (35-35) First Round Camilo Villegas 29-35—64f Dylan Wu 32-31—63p Eric Cole 31-32—63p Roberto Díaz 33-31—64p Brett Drewitt 33-31—64p Brent Grant 33-31—64p John Chin 33-31—64p Justin Hueber 29-36—65p Joshua Creel 32-33—65p Michael Miller 31-34—65p Dawson Armstrong 33-32—65p Mito Pereira 32-33—65p Taylor Pendrith 33-33—66f John VanDerLaan 34-32—66f Kevin Lucas 34-31—65p Erik Compton 33-34—67f Jonathan Randolph 34-32—66p Stephen Franken 33-34—67f Erik Barnes 34-32—66p Ethan Tracy 33-34—67f David Vanegas 30-37—67f Carl Yuan 34-33—67f Julián Etulain 33-33—66p Chad Ramey 33-33—66p Ben Kohles 31-35—66p Brad Brunner 33-34—67f Kevin Roy 33-33—66p George Cunningham 31-36—67p Rick Lamb 34-33—67p Brett Stegmaier 32-35—67p Paul Barjon 33-35—68f Ryan Ruffels 33-35—68f Jack Maguire 34-34—68f Harrison Endycott 34-33—67p Santiago Gomez 30-37—67p Jamie Arnold 34-34—68f Will Zalatoris 33-34—67p Adam Svensson 32-35—67p Chase Wright 35-32—67p Taylor Montgomery 32-36—68f Trevor Sluman 32-36—68f Conrad Shindler 34-33—67p Seth Reeves 32-35—67p Theo Humphrey 35-32—67p KK Limbhasut 34-33—67p Trevor Cone 34-34—68f Cyril Bouniol 34-33—67p Ryan Siegler 32-35—67p Wade Binfield 34-35—69f Jonathan Hodge 35-33—68p Martin Piller 36-32—68p Andy Pope 32-37—69f David Lipsky 34-34—68p Paul Haley II 32-37—69f J.T. Griffin 33-35—68p Andres Gonzales 35-34—69f Grant Hirschman 32-36—68p Brandon Harkins 35-34—69f Joey Garber 32-36—68p Greg Yates 36-32—68p Davis Riley 33-36—69f Kyle Reifers 34-34—68p Nick Hardy 34-34—68p Mark Blakefield 35-33—68p Yuwa Kosaihira 34-34—68p Shad Tuten 33-35—68p Mickey DeMorat 34-35—69f Patrick Fishburn 32-37—69f Steve Lewton 33-35—68p David Kocher 35-34—69f Scott Langley 34-36—70f Drew Weaver 34-36—70f Tyson Alexander 35-34—69p Nicolas Echavarria 33-36—69p Braden Thornberry 33-37—70f Zach Zaback 33-36—69p Zach Cabra 33-36—69p Bobby Bai 36-34—70f David Skinns 35-34—69p Callum Tarren 35-34—69p Santiago Rivas 33-36—69p Jimmy Stanger 37-32—69p Luke Guthrie 33-37—70f Max Greyserman 35-35—70f Matthew Campbell 34-35—69p Eric Axley 37-34—71f Derek Ernst 37-33—70p Scott Gutschewski 34-37—71f Steven Alker 36-35—71f Augusto Núñez 35-36—71f Andrew Novak 36-35—71f Dan Woltman 35-36—71f Jordan Niebrugge 36-34—70p Richard Jung 35-35—70p Mark Baldwin 37-34—71f Patrick Cover 36-35—71f Jose Andres Miranda 35-35—70p Lee Hodges 34-37—71f Brady Schnell 35-35—70p Curtis Thompson 32-38—70p Max McGreevy 35-36—71f Andrew Svoboda 38-33—71f Alex Prugh 35-36—71f Kevin Dougherty 35-36—71f John Oda 36-35—71f Steve Marino 36-35—71f Charlie Saxon 33-37—70p Tom Whitney 37-33—70p Mikel Martinson 37-33—70p Chip McDaniel 35-36—71f Taylor Dickson 35-36—71f Greyson Sigg 36-34—70p Martin Flores 34-38—72f Steve LeBrun 35-37—72f Dan McCarthy 36-35—71p Austin Smotherman 37-34—71p Austen Truslow 35-37—72f John Somers 35-37—72f Jake Knapp 39-33—72f Byron Meth 38-34—72f Brad Hopfinger 37-34—71p Lorens Chan 35-37—72f Cody Blick 35-37—72f Alex Chiarella 38-33—71p Taylor Moore 34-38—72f Trey Mullinax 38-34—72f Nicholas Thompson 35-36—71p Curtis Luck 35-37—72f Brandon Crick 33-38—71p Vince India 35-37—72f Ben Silverman 38-35—73f Tag Ridings 36-37—73f Whee Kim 36-37—73f Sangmoon Bae 35-38—73f Jared Wolfe 35-37—72p Dawie van der Walt 38-35—73f Nick Voke 38-34—72p Zach Wright 36-37—73f Shane Smith 38-35—73f Brian Richey 33-39—72p Justin Lower 39-35—74f Luke Kwon 36-37—73p Michael Arnaud 37-36—73p Daniel Miernicki 37-37—74f Stephan Jaeger 36-38—74f Matt Atkins 37-37—74f Evan Harmeling 37-37—74f Matt Ryan 35-39—74f Joaquin Cabrera 35-40—75f Marcelo Rozo 38-37—75f Tyrone Van Aswegen 35-40—75p D.H. Lee 38-38—76f Derek Oland 37-39—76p Steven Bowditch 36-41—77p Sebastián Vázquez 35-43—78f Rodrigo Lee 40-38—78f

Note: Golfers listed by relation to par, not total score.

