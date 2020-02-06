Home » Sports » Korn Ferry Tour-Country Club…

Korn Ferry Tour-Country Club de Bogota Scores

The Associated Press

February 6, 2020, 4:21 PM

By The Associated Press
Thursday
At Country Club de Bogota
Bogata, Colombia
Purse: $700,000
f-Lagos Course: Yardage: 7,237; Par: 71 (35-36)
p-Pacos Course: Yardage: 6,206; Par: 70 (35-35)
First Round
Camilo Villegas 29-35—64f
Dylan Wu 32-31—63p
Eric Cole 31-32—63p
Roberto Díaz 33-31—64p
Brett Drewitt 33-31—64p
Brent Grant 33-31—64p
John Chin 33-31—64p
Justin Hueber 29-36—65p
Joshua Creel 32-33—65p
Michael Miller 31-34—65p
Dawson Armstrong 33-32—65p
Mito Pereira 32-33—65p
Taylor Pendrith 33-33—66f
John VanDerLaan 34-32—66f
Kevin Lucas 34-31—65p
Erik Compton 33-34—67f
Jonathan Randolph 34-32—66p
Stephen Franken 33-34—67f
Erik Barnes 34-32—66p
Ethan Tracy 33-34—67f
David Vanegas 30-37—67f
Carl Yuan 34-33—67f
Julián Etulain 33-33—66p
Chad Ramey 33-33—66p
Ben Kohles 31-35—66p
Brad Brunner 33-34—67f
Kevin Roy 33-33—66p
George Cunningham 31-36—67p
Rick Lamb 34-33—67p
Brett Stegmaier 32-35—67p
Paul Barjon 33-35—68f
Ryan Ruffels 33-35—68f
Jack Maguire 34-34—68f
Harrison Endycott 34-33—67p
Santiago Gomez 30-37—67p
Jamie Arnold 34-34—68f
Will Zalatoris 33-34—67p
Adam Svensson 32-35—67p
Chase Wright 35-32—67p
Taylor Montgomery 32-36—68f
Trevor Sluman 32-36—68f
Conrad Shindler 34-33—67p
Seth Reeves 32-35—67p
Theo Humphrey 35-32—67p
KK Limbhasut 34-33—67p
Trevor Cone 34-34—68f
Cyril Bouniol 34-33—67p
Ryan Siegler 32-35—67p
Wade Binfield 34-35—69f
Jonathan Hodge 35-33—68p
Martin Piller 36-32—68p
Andy Pope 32-37—69f
David Lipsky 34-34—68p
Paul Haley II 32-37—69f
J.T. Griffin 33-35—68p
Andres Gonzales 35-34—69f
Grant Hirschman 32-36—68p
Brandon Harkins 35-34—69f
Joey Garber 32-36—68p
Greg Yates 36-32—68p
Davis Riley 33-36—69f
Kyle Reifers 34-34—68p
Nick Hardy 34-34—68p
Mark Blakefield 35-33—68p
Yuwa Kosaihira 34-34—68p
Shad Tuten 33-35—68p
Mickey DeMorat 34-35—69f
Patrick Fishburn 32-37—69f
Steve Lewton 33-35—68p
David Kocher 35-34—69f
Scott Langley 34-36—70f
Drew Weaver 34-36—70f
Tyson Alexander 35-34—69p
Nicolas Echavarria 33-36—69p
Braden Thornberry 33-37—70f
Zach Zaback 33-36—69p
Zach Cabra 33-36—69p
Bobby Bai 36-34—70f
David Skinns 35-34—69p
Callum Tarren 35-34—69p
Santiago Rivas 33-36—69p
Jimmy Stanger 37-32—69p
Luke Guthrie 33-37—70f
Max Greyserman 35-35—70f
Matthew Campbell 34-35—69p
Eric Axley 37-34—71f
Derek Ernst 37-33—70p
Scott Gutschewski 34-37—71f
Steven Alker 36-35—71f
Augusto Núñez 35-36—71f
Andrew Novak 36-35—71f
Dan Woltman 35-36—71f
Jordan Niebrugge 36-34—70p
Richard Jung 35-35—70p
Mark Baldwin 37-34—71f
Patrick Cover 36-35—71f
Jose Andres Miranda 35-35—70p
Lee Hodges 34-37—71f
Brady Schnell 35-35—70p
Curtis Thompson 32-38—70p
Max McGreevy 35-36—71f
Andrew Svoboda 38-33—71f
Alex Prugh 35-36—71f
Kevin Dougherty 35-36—71f
John Oda 36-35—71f
Steve Marino 36-35—71f
Charlie Saxon 33-37—70p
Tom Whitney 37-33—70p
Mikel Martinson 37-33—70p
Chip McDaniel 35-36—71f
Taylor Dickson 35-36—71f
Greyson Sigg 36-34—70p
Martin Flores 34-38—72f
Steve LeBrun 35-37—72f
Dan McCarthy 36-35—71p
Austin Smotherman 37-34—71p
Austen Truslow 35-37—72f
John Somers 35-37—72f
Jake Knapp 39-33—72f
Byron Meth 38-34—72f
Brad Hopfinger 37-34—71p
Lorens Chan 35-37—72f
Cody Blick 35-37—72f
Alex Chiarella 38-33—71p
Taylor Moore 34-38—72f
Trey Mullinax 38-34—72f
Nicholas Thompson 35-36—71p
Curtis Luck 35-37—72f
Brandon Crick 33-38—71p
Vince India 35-37—72f
Ben Silverman 38-35—73f
Tag Ridings 36-37—73f
Whee Kim 36-37—73f
Sangmoon Bae 35-38—73f
Jared Wolfe 35-37—72p
Dawie van der Walt 38-35—73f
Nick Voke 38-34—72p
Zach Wright 36-37—73f
Shane Smith 38-35—73f
Brian Richey 33-39—72p
Justin Lower 39-35—74f
Luke Kwon 36-37—73p
Michael Arnaud 37-36—73p
Daniel Miernicki 37-37—74f
Stephan Jaeger 36-38—74f
Matt Atkins 37-37—74f
Evan Harmeling 37-37—74f
Matt Ryan 35-39—74f
Joaquin Cabrera 35-40—75f
Marcelo Rozo 38-37—75f
Tyrone Van Aswegen 35-40—75p
D.H. Lee 38-38—76f
Derek Oland 37-39—76p
Steven Bowditch 36-41—77p
Sebastián Vázquez 35-43—78f
Rodrigo Lee 40-38—78f

Note: Golfers listed by relation to par, not total score.

