Korn Ferry Tour-Country Club de Bogota Scores

|Thursday
|At Country Club de Bogota
|Bogata, Colombia
|Purse: $700,000
|f-Lagos Course: Yardage: 7,237; Par: 71 (35-36)
|p-Pacos Course: Yardage: 6,206; Par: 70 (35-35)
|First Round
|Camilo Villegas
|29-35—64f
|Dylan Wu
|32-31—63p
|Eric Cole
|31-32—63p
|Roberto Díaz
|33-31—64p
|Brett Drewitt
|33-31—64p
|Brent Grant
|33-31—64p
|John Chin
|33-31—64p
|Justin Hueber
|29-36—65p
|Joshua Creel
|32-33—65p
|Michael Miller
|31-34—65p
|Dawson Armstrong
|33-32—65p
|Mito Pereira
|32-33—65p
|Taylor Pendrith
|33-33—66f
|John VanDerLaan
|34-32—66f
|Kevin Lucas
|34-31—65p
|Erik Compton
|33-34—67f
|Jonathan Randolph
|34-32—66p
|Stephen Franken
|33-34—67f
|Erik Barnes
|34-32—66p
|Ethan Tracy
|33-34—67f
|David Vanegas
|30-37—67f
|Carl Yuan
|34-33—67f
|Julián Etulain
|33-33—66p
|Chad Ramey
|33-33—66p
|Ben Kohles
|31-35—66p
|Brad Brunner
|33-34—67f
|Kevin Roy
|33-33—66p
|George Cunningham
|31-36—67p
|Rick Lamb
|34-33—67p
|Brett Stegmaier
|32-35—67p
|Paul Barjon
|33-35—68f
|Ryan Ruffels
|33-35—68f
|Jack Maguire
|34-34—68f
|Harrison Endycott
|34-33—67p
|Santiago Gomez
|30-37—67p
|Jamie Arnold
|34-34—68f
|Will Zalatoris
|33-34—67p
|Adam Svensson
|32-35—67p
|Chase Wright
|35-32—67p
|Taylor Montgomery
|32-36—68f
|Trevor Sluman
|32-36—68f
|Conrad Shindler
|34-33—67p
|Seth Reeves
|32-35—67p
|Theo Humphrey
|35-32—67p
|KK Limbhasut
|34-33—67p
|Trevor Cone
|34-34—68f
|Cyril Bouniol
|34-33—67p
|Ryan Siegler
|32-35—67p
|Wade Binfield
|34-35—69f
|Jonathan Hodge
|35-33—68p
|Martin Piller
|36-32—68p
|Andy Pope
|32-37—69f
|David Lipsky
|34-34—68p
|Paul Haley II
|32-37—69f
|J.T. Griffin
|33-35—68p
|Andres Gonzales
|35-34—69f
|Grant Hirschman
|32-36—68p
|Brandon Harkins
|35-34—69f
|Joey Garber
|32-36—68p
|Greg Yates
|36-32—68p
|Davis Riley
|33-36—69f
|Kyle Reifers
|34-34—68p
|Nick Hardy
|34-34—68p
|Mark Blakefield
|35-33—68p
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|34-34—68p
|Shad Tuten
|33-35—68p
|Mickey DeMorat
|34-35—69f
|Patrick Fishburn
|32-37—69f
|Steve Lewton
|33-35—68p
|David Kocher
|35-34—69f
|Scott Langley
|34-36—70f
|Drew Weaver
|34-36—70f
|Tyson Alexander
|35-34—69p
|Nicolas Echavarria
|33-36—69p
|Braden Thornberry
|33-37—70f
|Zach Zaback
|33-36—69p
|Zach Cabra
|33-36—69p
|Bobby Bai
|36-34—70f
|David Skinns
|35-34—69p
|Callum Tarren
|35-34—69p
|Santiago Rivas
|33-36—69p
|Jimmy Stanger
|37-32—69p
|Luke Guthrie
|33-37—70f
|Max Greyserman
|35-35—70f
|Matthew Campbell
|34-35—69p
|Eric Axley
|37-34—71f
|Derek Ernst
|37-33—70p
|Scott Gutschewski
|34-37—71f
|Steven Alker
|36-35—71f
|Augusto Núñez
|35-36—71f
|Andrew Novak
|36-35—71f
|Dan Woltman
|35-36—71f
|Jordan Niebrugge
|36-34—70p
|Richard Jung
|35-35—70p
|Mark Baldwin
|37-34—71f
|Patrick Cover
|36-35—71f
|Jose Andres Miranda
|35-35—70p
|Lee Hodges
|34-37—71f
|Brady Schnell
|35-35—70p
|Curtis Thompson
|32-38—70p
|Max McGreevy
|35-36—71f
|Andrew Svoboda
|38-33—71f
|Alex Prugh
|35-36—71f
|Kevin Dougherty
|35-36—71f
|John Oda
|36-35—71f
|Steve Marino
|36-35—71f
|Charlie Saxon
|33-37—70p
|Tom Whitney
|37-33—70p
|Mikel Martinson
|37-33—70p
|Chip McDaniel
|35-36—71f
|Taylor Dickson
|35-36—71f
|Greyson Sigg
|36-34—70p
|Martin Flores
|34-38—72f
|Steve LeBrun
|35-37—72f
|Dan McCarthy
|36-35—71p
|Austin Smotherman
|37-34—71p
|Austen Truslow
|35-37—72f
|John Somers
|35-37—72f
|Jake Knapp
|39-33—72f
|Byron Meth
|38-34—72f
|Brad Hopfinger
|37-34—71p
|Lorens Chan
|35-37—72f
|Cody Blick
|35-37—72f
|Alex Chiarella
|38-33—71p
|Taylor Moore
|34-38—72f
|Trey Mullinax
|38-34—72f
|Nicholas Thompson
|35-36—71p
|Curtis Luck
|35-37—72f
|Brandon Crick
|33-38—71p
|Vince India
|35-37—72f
|Ben Silverman
|38-35—73f
|Tag Ridings
|36-37—73f
|Whee Kim
|36-37—73f
|Sangmoon Bae
|35-38—73f
|Jared Wolfe
|35-37—72p
|Dawie van der Walt
|38-35—73f
|Nick Voke
|38-34—72p
|Zach Wright
|36-37—73f
|Shane Smith
|38-35—73f
|Brian Richey
|33-39—72p
|Justin Lower
|39-35—74f
|Luke Kwon
|36-37—73p
|Michael Arnaud
|37-36—73p
|Daniel Miernicki
|37-37—74f
|Stephan Jaeger
|36-38—74f
|Matt Atkins
|37-37—74f
|Evan Harmeling
|37-37—74f
|Matt Ryan
|35-39—74f
|Joaquin Cabrera
|35-40—75f
|Marcelo Rozo
|38-37—75f
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|35-40—75p
|D.H. Lee
|38-38—76f
|Derek Oland
|37-39—76p
|Steven Bowditch
|36-41—77p
|Sebastián Vázquez
|35-43—78f
|Rodrigo Lee
|40-38—78f
Note: Golfers listed by relation to par, not total score.
