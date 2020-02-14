Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Army 5, Mercyhurst 1 RIT 4, Bentley 1 American International 4, Canisius 1 Dartmouth 5, Brown 2 Clarkson 3,…

EAST

Army 5, Mercyhurst 1

RIT 4, Bentley 1

American International 4, Canisius 1

Dartmouth 5, Brown 2

Clarkson 3, Quinnipiac 2

Princeton 6, St. Lawrence 3

Cornell 5, Union 2

RPI 4, Colgate 1

Boston College 3, Merrimack 2

Boston U. 4, New Hampshire 1

Providence 1, Vermont 1, OT

MIDWEST

Michigan 5, Michigan St. 1

Adrian 7, Trine 0

Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 3, 2OT

Miami 3, W. Michigan 2, 2OT

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Bemidji St. 5, N. Michigan 0

