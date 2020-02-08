Friday’s College Hockey Scores

|EAST
Air Force 3, Canisius 3, 2OT
Niagara 3, Mercyhurst 0
RIT 4, Robert Morris 1
Bentley 4, Army 1
Arizona St. 3, Holy Cross 2, OT
Colgate at Cornell, ppd.
Brown 4, Princeton 3
Quinnipiac 3, Yale 2, OT
Harvard 6, Dartmouth 2
UMass Lowell 3, Boston College 2
Maine 4, Northeastern 2
UMass 3, Providence 1
New Hampshire 6, Vermont 3
Merrimack 5, Boston U. 1
|SOUTH
Alaska 7, Ala. Huntsville 6, 2OT
|MIDWEST
Adrian 6, Concordia Wisconsin 3
Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 1
Penn St. 2, Ohio St. 2, 2OT
Michigan 8, Wisconsin 4
W. Michigan 8, RPI 4
Minn. Duluth 3, Omaha 2
Bowling Green 5, Alaska Anchorage 4, OT
Lake Superior St. 7, Michigan Tech 3
Minnesota St. 7, N. Michigan 3
|FAR WEST
St. Cloud St. 3, Colorado College 2, OT
