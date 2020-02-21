Europa League Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) SECOND ROUND First leg Thursday, Feb. 20 Brugge (Belgium) 1, Manchester United (England) 1 Cluj (Romania) 1, Sevilla (Spain) 1 Copenhagen (Denmark) 1, Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 4, Salzburg (Austria) 1 Getafe (Spain) 2, Ajax (Netherlands) 0 Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria) 0, Inter Milan (Italy) 2 Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Benfica (Portugal) 1 Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 3, Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 1 APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0, Basel (Switzerland) 3 AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 1, LASK (Austria) 1 Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2, Porto (Portugal) 1 Olympiakos (Greece) 0, Arsenal (England) 1 Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 3, Braga (Portugal) 2 Roma (Italy) 1, Gent (Belgium) 0 Wolfsburg (Germany) 2, Malmo (Sweden) 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (England) 4, Espanyol (Spain) 0 Second leg Wednesday, Feb. 26 Braga (Portugal) vs. Glasgow Rangers (Scotland), noon Thursday, Feb. 27 Basel (Switzerland) vs. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus), 12:55 p.m. Espanyol (Spain) vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (England), 12:55 p.m. Gent (Belgium) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:55 p.m. Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 12:55 p.m. Malmo (Sweden) vs. Wolfsburg (Germany), 12:55 p.m. LASK (Austria) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), 12:55 p.m. Porto (Portugal) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 12:55 p.m. Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Getafe (Spain), 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m. Benfica (Portugal) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 3 p.m. Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark), 3 p.m. Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), 3 p.m. Manchester United (England) vs. Brugge (Belgium), 3 p.m. Salzburg (Austria) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), 3 p.m. Sevilla (Spain) vs. Cluj (Romania), 3 p.m.