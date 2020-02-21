Europa League Glance

|All Times EST
|(Home teams listed first)
|SECOND ROUND
|First leg
|Thursday, Feb. 20
Brugge (Belgium) 1, Manchester United (England) 1
Cluj (Romania) 1, Sevilla (Spain) 1
Copenhagen (Denmark) 1, Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 1
Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 4, Salzburg (Austria) 1
Getafe (Spain) 2, Ajax (Netherlands) 0
Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria) 0, Inter Milan (Italy) 2
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Benfica (Portugal) 1
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 3, Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 1
APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0, Basel (Switzerland) 3
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 1, LASK (Austria) 1
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2, Porto (Portugal) 1
Olympiakos (Greece) 0, Arsenal (England) 1
Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 3, Braga (Portugal) 2
Roma (Italy) 1, Gent (Belgium) 0
Wolfsburg (Germany) 2, Malmo (Sweden) 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers (England) 4, Espanyol (Spain) 0
|Second leg
|Wednesday, Feb. 26
Braga (Portugal) vs. Glasgow Rangers (Scotland), noon
|Thursday, Feb. 27
Basel (Switzerland) vs. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus), 12:55 p.m.
Espanyol (Spain) vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (England), 12:55 p.m.
Gent (Belgium) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:55 p.m.
Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 12:55 p.m.
Malmo (Sweden) vs. Wolfsburg (Germany), 12:55 p.m.
LASK (Austria) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), 12:55 p.m.
Porto (Portugal) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 12:55 p.m.
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Getafe (Spain), 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m.
Benfica (Portugal) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 3 p.m.
Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark), 3 p.m.
Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), 3 p.m.
Manchester United (England) vs. Brugge (Belgium), 3 p.m.
Salzburg (Austria) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), 3 p.m.
Sevilla (Spain) vs. Cluj (Romania), 3 p.m.
