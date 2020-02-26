Home » Sports » Europa League Glance

Europa League Glance

The Associated Press

February 26, 2020, 2:36 PM

All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
SECOND ROUND
First leg
Thursday, Feb. 20

APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0, Basel (Switzerland) 3

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 1, LASK (Austria) 1

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2, Porto (Portugal) 1

Brugge (Belgium) 1, Manchester United (England) 1

Cluj (Romania) 1, Sevilla (Spain) 1

Copenhagen (Denmark) 1, Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 1

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 4, Salzburg (Austria) 1

Getafe (Spain) 2, Ajax (Netherlands) 0

Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 3, Braga (Portugal) 2

Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria) 0, Inter Milan (Italy) 2

Olympiakos (Greece) 0, Arsenal (England) 1

Roma (Italy) 1, Gent (Belgium) 0

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Benfica (Portugal) 1

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 3, Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 1

Wolfsburg (Germany) 2, Malmo (Sweden) 1

Wolverhampton Wanderers (England) 4, Espanyol (Spain) 0

Second leg
Wednesday, Feb. 26

Braga (Portugal) 0, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 1, Glasgow Rangers advanced on 4-2 aggregate

Thursday, Feb. 27

Basel (Switzerland) vs. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus), 12:55 p.m.

Espanyol (Spain) vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (England), 12:55 p.m.

Gent (Belgium) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:55 p.m.

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 12:55 p.m.

Malmo (Sweden) vs. Wolfsburg (Germany), 12:55 p.m.

LASK (Austria) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), 12:55 p.m.

Porto (Portugal) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 12:55 p.m.

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Getafe (Spain), 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m.

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 3 p.m.

Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark), 3 p.m.

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), 3 p.m.

Manchester United (England) vs. Brugge (Belgium), 3 p.m.

Salzburg (Austria) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), 3 p.m.

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Cluj (Romania), 3 p.m.

