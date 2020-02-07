Home » Sports » 2nd South Africa-England ODI…

2nd South Africa-England ODI abandoned because of rain

The Associated Press

February 7, 2020, 12:45 PM

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Umpires called off the second one-day international between South Africa and England in Durban on Friday after multiple rain delays.

South Africa keeps a 1-0 lead in the series with one more game to play in Johannesburg on Sunday.

After the toss was delayed for nearly two hours, England put South Africa in to bat at Kingsmead.

South Africa was 71-2 when the rain ended it. Captain Quinton de Kock (11) and Temba Bavuma (21) were the batsmen who were out. De Kock was bowled by Joe Root and Bavuma was lbw to Chris Jordan.

The game had been reduced to a 45-overs-per-side game at the start and then a 26-over game before eventually being abandoned.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up