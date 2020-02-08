Home » Sports » Country Club de Bogota…

Country Club de Bogota Championship Scores

The Associated Press

February 8, 2020, 4:52 PM

Saturday
At Country Club de Bogota
Bogota, Colombia
l-Lagos Course: 7,237 yards, par-71
p-Pacos Course: 6,206 yards, par-70
Purse: $700,000
Third Round
Third round played on Lagos Course
John VanDerLaan 66l-63p-66—195
Camilo Villegas 64l-65p-69—198
John Chin 64p-66l-68—198
Will Zalatoris 67p-69l-63—199
Mito Pereira 65p-66l-68—199
Brett Drewitt 64p-69l-67—200
Ben Kohles 66p-67l-67—200
Dylan Wu 63p-69l-68—200
Ethan Tracy 67l-63p-70—200
Brandon Harkins 69l-67p-65—201
Kevin Lucas 65p-68l-68—201
Roberto Díaz 64p-69l-68—201
Cyril Bouniol 67p-69l-66—202
Grant Hirschman 68p-67l-67—202
Mickey DeMorat 69l-65p-68—202
Erik Compton 67l-66p-69—202
Davis Riley 69l-64p-69—202
Augusto Núñez 71l-65p-67—203
Justin Hueber 65p-70l-68—203
Patrick Fishburn 69l-65p-69—203
Trevor Cone 68l-64p-71—203
Julián Etulain 66p-67l-70—203
Taylor Pendrith 66l-66p-71—203
Trevor Sluman 68l-69p-67—204
Greyson Sigg 70p-66l-68—204
Jamie Arnold 68l-68p-68—204
Lee Hodges 71l-65p-68—204
Andy Pope 69l-66p-69—204
Scott Gutschewski 71l-64p-69—204
Andres Gonzales 69l-66p-69—204
Braden Thornberry 70l-64p-70—204
Brent Grant 64p-70l-70—204
Jack Maguire 68l-65p-71—204
Dawson Armstrong 65p-68l-71—204
Erik Barnes 66p-71l-68—205
Brett Stegmaier 67p-69l-69—205
Andrew Novak 71l-64p-70—205
Paul Barjon 68l-66p-71—205
Scott Langley 70l-64p-71—205
Chase Wright 67p-67l-71—205
Nicolas Echavarria 69p-68l-69—206
Whee Kim 73l-64p-69—206
Eric Cole 63p-73l-70—206
Jimmy Stanger 69p-68l-69—206
Taylor Dickson 71l-65p-70—206
Conrad Shindler 67p-69l-70—206
J.T. Griffin 68p-67l-71—206
Ryan Siegler 67p-68l-71—206
Mark Blakefield 68p-65l-73—206
Paul Haley II 69l-67p-71—207
Ben Silverman 73l-63p-71—207
Wade Binfield 69l-66p-72—207
Seth Reeves 67p-68l-72—207
Martin Piller 68p-69l-71—208
Michael Miller 65p-71l-72—208
Stephan Jaeger 74l-62p-72—208
David Vanegas 67l-70p-72—209
Harrison Endycott 67p-70l-72—209
Kevin Roy 66p-71l-72—209
Brad Hopfinger 71p-65l-73—209
Steve Lewton 68p-68l-73—209
Vince India 72l-63p-74—209
Taylor Montgomery 68l-65p-76—209
Tom Whitney 70p-67l-73—210
Joshua Creel 65p-71l-74—210
David Kocher 69l-67p-74—210
John Oda 71l-64p-75—210
Yuwa Kosaihira 68p-66l-76—210
Carl Yuan 67l-70p-74—211
Brad Brunner 67l-70p-74—211
John Somers 72l-65p-75—212
Rick Lamb 67p-70l-75—212
Brian Richey 72p-65l-75—212
Zach Zaback 69p-66l-77—212

