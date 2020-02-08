Country Club de Bogota Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Country Club de Bogota
|Bogota, Colombia
|l-Lagos Course: 7,237 yards, par-71
|p-Pacos Course: 6,206 yards, par-70
|Purse: $700,000
|Third Round
|Third round played on Lagos Course
|John VanDerLaan
|66l-63p-66—195
|Camilo Villegas
|64l-65p-69—198
|John Chin
|64p-66l-68—198
|Will Zalatoris
|67p-69l-63—199
|Mito Pereira
|65p-66l-68—199
|Brett Drewitt
|64p-69l-67—200
|Ben Kohles
|66p-67l-67—200
|Dylan Wu
|63p-69l-68—200
|Ethan Tracy
|67l-63p-70—200
|Brandon Harkins
|69l-67p-65—201
|Kevin Lucas
|65p-68l-68—201
|Roberto Díaz
|64p-69l-68—201
|Cyril Bouniol
|67p-69l-66—202
|Grant Hirschman
|68p-67l-67—202
|Mickey DeMorat
|69l-65p-68—202
|Erik Compton
|67l-66p-69—202
|Davis Riley
|69l-64p-69—202
|Augusto Núñez
|71l-65p-67—203
|Justin Hueber
|65p-70l-68—203
|Patrick Fishburn
|69l-65p-69—203
|Trevor Cone
|68l-64p-71—203
|Julián Etulain
|66p-67l-70—203
|Taylor Pendrith
|66l-66p-71—203
|Trevor Sluman
|68l-69p-67—204
|Greyson Sigg
|70p-66l-68—204
|Jamie Arnold
|68l-68p-68—204
|Lee Hodges
|71l-65p-68—204
|Andy Pope
|69l-66p-69—204
|Scott Gutschewski
|71l-64p-69—204
|Andres Gonzales
|69l-66p-69—204
|Braden Thornberry
|70l-64p-70—204
|Brent Grant
|64p-70l-70—204
|Jack Maguire
|68l-65p-71—204
|Dawson Armstrong
|65p-68l-71—204
|Erik Barnes
|66p-71l-68—205
|Brett Stegmaier
|67p-69l-69—205
|Andrew Novak
|71l-64p-70—205
|Paul Barjon
|68l-66p-71—205
|Scott Langley
|70l-64p-71—205
|Chase Wright
|67p-67l-71—205
|Nicolas Echavarria
|69p-68l-69—206
|Whee Kim
|73l-64p-69—206
|Eric Cole
|63p-73l-70—206
|Jimmy Stanger
|69p-68l-69—206
|Taylor Dickson
|71l-65p-70—206
|Conrad Shindler
|67p-69l-70—206
|J.T. Griffin
|68p-67l-71—206
|Ryan Siegler
|67p-68l-71—206
|Mark Blakefield
|68p-65l-73—206
|Paul Haley II
|69l-67p-71—207
|Ben Silverman
|73l-63p-71—207
|Wade Binfield
|69l-66p-72—207
|Seth Reeves
|67p-68l-72—207
|Martin Piller
|68p-69l-71—208
|Michael Miller
|65p-71l-72—208
|Stephan Jaeger
|74l-62p-72—208
|David Vanegas
|67l-70p-72—209
|Harrison Endycott
|67p-70l-72—209
|Kevin Roy
|66p-71l-72—209
|Brad Hopfinger
|71p-65l-73—209
|Steve Lewton
|68p-68l-73—209
|Vince India
|72l-63p-74—209
|Taylor Montgomery
|68l-65p-76—209
|Tom Whitney
|70p-67l-73—210
|Joshua Creel
|65p-71l-74—210
|David Kocher
|69l-67p-74—210
|John Oda
|71l-64p-75—210
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|68p-66l-76—210
|Carl Yuan
|67l-70p-74—211
|Brad Brunner
|67l-70p-74—211
|John Somers
|72l-65p-75—212
|Rick Lamb
|67p-70l-75—212
|Brian Richey
|72p-65l-75—212
|Zach Zaback
|69p-66l-77—212
