Country Club de Bogota Championship Scores

Sunday At Country Club de Bogota Bogota, Colombia Purse: $700,000 l-Lagos Course: 7,237 yards, par-71 p-Pacos Course: 6,206 yards, par-70 Final Rounds 3 and 4 played on the Lagos Course Mito Pereira, $126,000 65p-66l-68-64—263 Ben Kohles, $63,000 66p-67l-67-65—265 John Chin, $42,000 64p-66l-68-68—266 Patrick Fishburn, $29,050 69l-65p-69-64—267 Camilo Villegas, $29,050 64l-65p-69-69—267 Brett Drewitt, $22,400 64p-69l-67-68—268 Kevin Lucas, $22,400 65p-68l-68-67—268 John VanDerLaan, $22,400 66l-63p-66-73—268 Trevor Cone, $17,885 68l-64p-71-66—269 Andrew Novak, $17,885 71l-64p-70-64—269 Will Zalatoris, $17,885 67p-69l-63-70—269 Jamie Arnold, $13,913 68l-68p-68-66—270 Roberto Díaz, $13,913 64p-69l-68-69—270 Augusto Núñez, $13,913 71l-65p-67-67—270 Davis Riley, $13,913 69l-64p-69-68—270 Grant Hirschman, $10,500 68p-67l-67-69—271 Jack Maguire, $10,500 68l-65p-71-67—271 Greyson Sigg, $10,500 70p-66l-68-67—271 Braden Thornberry, $10,500 70l-64p-70-67—271 Ethan Tracy, $10,500 67l-63p-70-71—271 Brent Grant, $7,155 64p-70l-70-68—272 Whee Kim, $7,155 73l-64p-69-66—272 Conrad Shindler, $7,155 67p-69l-70-66—272 Brett Stegmaier, $7,155 67p-69l-69-67—272 Mickey DeMorat, $7,155 69l-65p-68-70—272 Scott Gutschewski, $7,155 71l-64p-69-68—272 Paul Barjon, $5,303 68l-66p-71-68—273 Lee Hodges, $5,303 71l-65p-68-69—273 Taylor Pendrith, $5,303 66l-66p-71-70—273 Dylan Wu, $5,303 63p-69l-68-73—273 Erik Compton, $4,515 67l-66p-69-72—274 Julián Etulain, $4,515 66p-67l-70-71—274 Andres Gonzales, $4,515 69l-66p-69-70—274 Brandon Harkins, $4,515 69l-67p-65-73—274 Chase Wright, $4,515 67p-67l-71-69—274 Wade Binfield, $3,955 69l-66p-72-68—275 J.T. Griffin, $3,955 68p-67l-71-69—275 Andy Pope, $3,955 69l-66p-69-71—275 Mark Blakefield, $3,500 68p-65l-73-70—276 Cyril Bouniol, $3,500 67p-69l-66-74—276 Eric Cole, $3,500 63p-73l-70-70—276 Taylor Dickson, $3,500 71l-65p-70-70—276 Nicolas Echavarria, $3,500 69p-68l-69-70—276 Justin Hueber, $3,500 65p-70l-68-73—276 Dawson Armstrong, $3,138 65p-68l-71-73—277 Paul Haley II, $3,138 69l-67p-71-70—277 Harrison Endycott, $3,138 67p-70l-72-68—277 Brad Hopfinger, $3,138 71p-65l-73-68—277 Martin Piller, $3,138 68p-69l-71-69—277 Ben Silverman, $3,138 73l-63p-71-70—277 Erik Barnes, $2,963 66p-71l-68-73—278 Scott Langley, $2,963 70l-64p-71-73—278 David Kocher, $2,963 69l-67p-74-68—278 Steve Lewton, $2,963 68p-68l-73-69—278 Jimmy Stanger, $2,963 69p-68l-69-72—278 Tom Whitney, $2,963 70p-67l-73-68—278 Taylor Montgomery, $2,912 68l-65p-76-70—279 Trevor Sluman, $2,891 68l-69p-67-76—280 Carl Yuan, $2,891 67l-70p-74-69—280 Brad Brunner, $2,849 67l-70p-74-70—281 Vince India, $2,849 72l-63p-74-72—281 Michael Miller, $2,849 65p-71l-72-73—281 Seth Reeves, $2,849 67p-68l-72-74—281 John Oda, $2,800 71l-64p-75-72—282 Brian Richey, $2,800 72p-65l-75-70—282 Kevin Roy, $2,800 66p-71l-72-73—282 Stephan Jaeger, $2,751 74l-62p-72-75—283 Yuwa Kosaihira, $2,751 68p-66l-76-73—283 Rick Lamb, $2,751 67p-70l-75-71—283 David Vanegas, $2,751 67l-70p-72-74—283 Ryan Siegler, $2,702 67p-68l-71-78—284 John Somers, $2,702 72l-65p-75-72—284 Zach Zaback, $2,702 69p-66l-77-72—284 Joshua Creel, $2,674 65p-71l-74-77—287

