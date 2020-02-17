TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through Feb. 16, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Texas Tech
|4-0
|496
|3
|2. Miami, Fla.
|3-0
|495
|4
|3. Michigan
|3-1
|492
|10
|4. Louisville
|1-2
|489
|1
|5. Vanderbilt
|1-2
|486
|2
|6. Mississippi St.
|3-0
|483
|6
|7. Georgia
|3-0
|481
|7
|8. Auburn
|4-0
|478
|8
|9. Arkansas
|3-0
|475
|9
|10. UCLA
|3-0
|473
|12
|11. Arizona St.
|2-2
|471
|5
|12. Louisiana St.
|2-1
|469
|11
|13. North Carolina
|3-0
|466
|13
|14. Florida
|3-0
|463
|14
|15. Florida St.
|2-1
|460
|15
|16. N.C. State
|3-0
|457
|16
|17. Wake Forest
|3-1
|454
|17
|18. Arizona
|3-0
|452
|18
|19. Mississippi
|2-1
|451
|NR
|20. Texas Christian
|3-0
|449
|20
|21. Texas A&M
|3-0
|446
|21
|22. Texas
|3-0
|444
|22
|23. East Carolina
|3-0
|442
|NR
|24. Central Michigan
|3-1
|439
|NR
|25. Cal. St. Fullerton
|2-1
|437
|26
|26. U.C. Santa Barbara
|2-1
|435
|27
|27. Grand Canyon
|2-1
|433
|NR
|28. Oklahoma St.
|1-2
|430
|19
|29. Georgia Tech
|2-1
|428
|28
|30. South Alabama
|2-1
|426
|23
