The Associated Press

February 17, 2020, 1:12 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through Feb. 16, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv
1. Texas Tech 4-0 496 3
2. Miami, Fla. 3-0 495 4
3. Michigan 3-1 492 10
4. Louisville 1-2 489 1
5. Vanderbilt 1-2 486 2
6. Mississippi St. 3-0 483 6
7. Georgia 3-0 481 7
8. Auburn 4-0 478 8
9. Arkansas 3-0 475 9
10. UCLA 3-0 473 12
11. Arizona St. 2-2 471 5
12. Louisiana St. 2-1 469 11
13. North Carolina 3-0 466 13
14. Florida 3-0 463 14
15. Florida St. 2-1 460 15
16. N.C. State 3-0 457 16
17. Wake Forest 3-1 454 17
18. Arizona 3-0 452 18
19. Mississippi 2-1 451 NR
20. Texas Christian 3-0 449 20
21. Texas A&M 3-0 446 21
22. Texas 3-0 444 22
23. East Carolina 3-0 442 NR
24. Central Michigan 3-1 439 NR
25. Cal. St. Fullerton 2-1 437 26
26. U.C. Santa Barbara 2-1 435 27
27. Grand Canyon 2-1 433 NR
28. Oklahoma St. 1-2 430 19
29. Georgia Tech 2-1 428 28
30. South Alabama 2-1 426 23

