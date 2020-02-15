Home » Sports » Chubb Classic Par Scores

Chubb Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

February 15, 2020, 6:40 PM

Saturday
At The Classics at Lely Resort
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,845; Par: 71
Second Round
Stephen Leaney 65-65—130 -12
Bernhard Langer 65-66—131 -11
Chris DiMarco 68-64—132 -10
Fred Couples 67-65—132 -10
Fred Funk 65-67—132 -10
Kevin Sutherland 70-63—133 -9
Scott Parel 64-69—133 -9
Marco Dawson 67-67—134 -8
Bob Estes 67-67—134 -8
Tim Petrovic 66-68—134 -8
Ken Tanigawa 65-69—134 -8
Kent Jones 69-66—135 -7
John Daly 68-67—135 -7
Scott Verplank 67-68—135 -7
Brandt Jobe 66-69—135 -7
Mark Brooks 66-69—135 -7
Stephen Ames 69-67—136 -6
Brett Quigley 69-67—136 -6
Rod Pampling 69-67—136 -6
Steve Flesch 68-68—136 -6
Doug Barron 64-72—136 -6
Robert Karlsson 69-68—137 -5
Ángel Cabrera 69-68—137 -5
Retief Goosen 69-68—137 -5
David Toms 69-68—137 -5
Michael Allen 69-68—137 -5
Joe Durant 69-68—137 -5
Woody Austin 66-71—137 -5
Larry Mize 70-68—138 -4
Jeff Maggert 70-68—138 -4
Tom Byrum 71-67—138 -4
Jerry Kelly 68-70—138 -4
Billy Andrade 68-70—138 -4
Wes Short, Jr. 67-71—138 -4
Ken Duke 70-69—139 -3
Tim Herron 71-68—139 -3
Sandy Lyle 71-68—139 -3
Jeff Sluman 68-71—139 -3
Dudley Hart 73-66—139 -3
Paul Broadhurst 69-71—140 -2
Tom Lehman 71-69—140 -2
Darren Clarke 71-69—140 -2
Scott McCarron 67-73—140 -2
Kenny Perry 70-71—141 -1
Steve Pate 70-71—141 -1
Tom Pernice Jr. 70-71—141 -1
Olin Browne 74-67—141 -1
John Huston 66-75—141 -1
Colin Montgomerie 70-72—142 E
Bart Bryant 71-71—142 E
David Frost 73-69—142 E
Robin Byrd 73-69—142 E
Duffy Waldorf 70-73—143 +1
Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-73—143 +1
Tom Gillis 71-72—143 +1
Jay Haas 72-71—143 +1
Jesper Parnevik 72-71—143 +1
Glen Day 75-68—143 +1
Billy Mayfair 70-74—144 +2
Lee Janzen 71-73—144 +2
Loren Roberts 73-71—144 +2
Gene Sauers 74-70—144 +2
Barry Lane 74-70—144 +2
Blaine McCallister 75-69—144 +2
Mark Calcavecchia 70-75—145 +3
Scott Dunlap 71-74—145 +3
Rocco Mediate 71-74—145 +3
Ted Tryba 75-70—145 +3
Tommy Tolles 76-70—146 +4
Craig Bowden 73-74—147 +5
Corey Pavin 75-72—147 +5
Brad Faxon 71-78—149 +7
David McKenzie 74-75—149 +7
Peter Jacobsen 74-76—150 +8
Len Mattiace 76-74—150 +8
John Harris 76-75—151 +9
Gary Hallberg 76-76—152 +10

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up