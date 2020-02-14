Champions Tour – Chubb Classic Scores The Associated Press

Friday At The Classics at Lely Resort Naples, Fla. Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 6,845; Par 71 (35-36) First Round Doug Barron 31-33—64 Scott Parel 32-32—64 Fred Funk 32-33—65 Ken Tanigawa 32-33—65 Bernhard Langer 33-32—65 Stephen Leaney 34-31—65 Mark Brooks 34-32—66 Tim Petrovic 33-33—66 John Huston 33-33—66 Brandt Jobe 34-32—66 Woody Austin 34-32—66 Bob Estes 36-31—67 Scott Verplank 32-35—67 Marco Dawson 34-33—67 Wes Short, Jr. 34-33—67 Scott McCarron 31-36—67 Fred Couples 33-34—67 Jeff Sluman 34-34—68 Chris DiMarco 35-33—68 John Daly 33-35—68 Billy Andrade 33-35—68 Steve Flesch 34-34—68 Jerry Kelly 36-32—68 Kent Jones 35-34—69 Michael Allen 36-33—69 Joe Durant 34-35—69 Rod Pampling 35-34—69 Stephen Ames 36-33—69 Paul Broadhurst 35-34—69 Brett Quigley 36-33—69 Ángel Cabrera 36-33—69 Retief Goosen 36-33—69 David Toms 33-36—69 Robert Karlsson 35-34—69 Duffy Waldorf 34-36—70 Steve Pate 34-36—70 Billy Mayfair 37-33—70 Ken Duke 34-36—70 Larry Mize 35-35—70 Kenny Perry 34-36—70 Kevin Sutherland 37-33—70 Mark Calcavecchia 35-35—70 Colin Montgomerie 35-35—70 Jeff Maggert 34-36—70 Tom Pernice Jr. 35-35—70 Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-35—70 Tom Byrum 36-35—71 Scott Dunlap 36-35—71 Rocco Mediate 35-36—71 Brad Faxon 36-35—71 Bart Bryant 34-37—71 Tim Herron 36-35—71 Tom Lehman 34-37—71 Lee Janzen 36-35—71 Darren Clarke 36-35—71 Sandy Lyle 34-37—71 Tom Gillis 34-37—71 Jay Haas 35-37—72 Jesper Parnevik 36-36—72 Loren Roberts 37-36—73 Dudley Hart 40-33—73 David Frost 38-35—73 Craig Bowden 36-37—73 Robin Byrd 35-38—73 Peter Jacobsen 39-35—74 Olin Browne 36-38—74 David McKenzie 38-36—74 Mark O’Meara 36-38—74 Gene Sauers 37-37—74 Barry Lane 38-36—74 Blaine McCallister 40-35—75 Glen Day 38-37—75 Corey Pavin 38-37—75 Ted Tryba 36-39—75 Tommy Tolles 36-40—76 Gary Hallberg 37-39—76 Len Mattiace 36-40—76 John Harris 33-43—76 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.