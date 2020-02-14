Champions Tour – Chubb Classic Scores

|Friday
|At The Classics at Lely Resort
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $1.6 million
|Yardage: 6,845; Par 71 (35-36)
|First Round
|Doug Barron
|31-33—64
|Scott Parel
|32-32—64
|Fred Funk
|32-33—65
|Ken Tanigawa
|32-33—65
|Bernhard Langer
|33-32—65
|Stephen Leaney
|34-31—65
|Mark Brooks
|34-32—66
|Tim Petrovic
|33-33—66
|John Huston
|33-33—66
|Brandt Jobe
|34-32—66
|Woody Austin
|34-32—66
|Bob Estes
|36-31—67
|Scott Verplank
|32-35—67
|Marco Dawson
|34-33—67
|Wes Short, Jr.
|34-33—67
|Scott McCarron
|31-36—67
|Fred Couples
|33-34—67
|Jeff Sluman
|34-34—68
|Chris DiMarco
|35-33—68
|John Daly
|33-35—68
|Billy Andrade
|33-35—68
|Steve Flesch
|34-34—68
|Jerry Kelly
|36-32—68
|Kent Jones
|35-34—69
|Michael Allen
|36-33—69
|Joe Durant
|34-35—69
|Rod Pampling
|35-34—69
|Stephen Ames
|36-33—69
|Paul Broadhurst
|35-34—69
|Brett Quigley
|36-33—69
|Ángel Cabrera
|36-33—69
|Retief Goosen
|36-33—69
|David Toms
|33-36—69
|Robert Karlsson
|35-34—69
|Duffy Waldorf
|34-36—70
|Steve Pate
|34-36—70
|Billy Mayfair
|37-33—70
|Ken Duke
|34-36—70
|Larry Mize
|35-35—70
|Kenny Perry
|34-36—70
|Kevin Sutherland
|37-33—70
|Mark Calcavecchia
|35-35—70
|Colin Montgomerie
|35-35—70
|Jeff Maggert
|34-36—70
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|35-35—70
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|35-35—70
|Tom Byrum
|36-35—71
|Scott Dunlap
|36-35—71
|Rocco Mediate
|35-36—71
|Brad Faxon
|36-35—71
|Bart Bryant
|34-37—71
|Tim Herron
|36-35—71
|Tom Lehman
|34-37—71
|Lee Janzen
|36-35—71
|Darren Clarke
|36-35—71
|Sandy Lyle
|34-37—71
|Tom Gillis
|34-37—71
|Jay Haas
|35-37—72
|Jesper Parnevik
|36-36—72
|Loren Roberts
|37-36—73
|Dudley Hart
|40-33—73
|David Frost
|38-35—73
|Craig Bowden
|36-37—73
|Robin Byrd
|35-38—73
|Peter Jacobsen
|39-35—74
|Olin Browne
|36-38—74
|David McKenzie
|38-36—74
|Mark O’Meara
|36-38—74
|Gene Sauers
|37-37—74
|Barry Lane
|38-36—74
|Blaine McCallister
|40-35—75
|Glen Day
|38-37—75
|Corey Pavin
|38-37—75
|Ted Tryba
|36-39—75
|Tommy Tolles
|36-40—76
|Gary Hallberg
|37-39—76
|Len Mattiace
|36-40—76
|John Harris
|33-43—76
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.