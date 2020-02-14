Home » Sports » Champions Tour - Chubb…

Champions Tour – Chubb Classic Scores

The Associated Press

February 14, 2020, 4:45 PM

Friday
At The Classics at Lely Resort
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,845; Par 71 (35-36)
First Round
Doug Barron 31-33—64
Scott Parel 32-32—64
Fred Funk 32-33—65
Ken Tanigawa 32-33—65
Bernhard Langer 33-32—65
Stephen Leaney 34-31—65
Mark Brooks 34-32—66
Tim Petrovic 33-33—66
John Huston 33-33—66
Brandt Jobe 34-32—66
Woody Austin 34-32—66
Bob Estes 36-31—67
Scott Verplank 32-35—67
Marco Dawson 34-33—67
Wes Short, Jr. 34-33—67
Scott McCarron 31-36—67
Fred Couples 33-34—67
Jeff Sluman 34-34—68
Chris DiMarco 35-33—68
John Daly 33-35—68
Billy Andrade 33-35—68
Steve Flesch 34-34—68
Jerry Kelly 36-32—68
Kent Jones 35-34—69
Michael Allen 36-33—69
Joe Durant 34-35—69
Rod Pampling 35-34—69
Stephen Ames 36-33—69
Paul Broadhurst 35-34—69
Brett Quigley 36-33—69
Ángel Cabrera 36-33—69
Retief Goosen 36-33—69
David Toms 33-36—69
Robert Karlsson 35-34—69
Duffy Waldorf 34-36—70
Steve Pate 34-36—70
Billy Mayfair 37-33—70
Ken Duke 34-36—70
Larry Mize 35-35—70
Kenny Perry 34-36—70
Kevin Sutherland 37-33—70
Mark Calcavecchia 35-35—70
Colin Montgomerie 35-35—70
Jeff Maggert 34-36—70
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-35—70
Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-35—70
Tom Byrum 36-35—71
Scott Dunlap 36-35—71
Rocco Mediate 35-36—71
Brad Faxon 36-35—71
Bart Bryant 34-37—71
Tim Herron 36-35—71
Tom Lehman 34-37—71
Lee Janzen 36-35—71
Darren Clarke 36-35—71
Sandy Lyle 34-37—71
Tom Gillis 34-37—71
Jay Haas 35-37—72
Jesper Parnevik 36-36—72
Loren Roberts 37-36—73
Dudley Hart 40-33—73
David Frost 38-35—73
Craig Bowden 36-37—73
Robin Byrd 35-38—73
Peter Jacobsen 39-35—74
Olin Browne 36-38—74
David McKenzie 38-36—74
Mark O’Meara 36-38—74
Gene Sauers 37-37—74
Barry Lane 38-36—74
Blaine McCallister 40-35—75
Glen Day 38-37—75
Corey Pavin 38-37—75
Ted Tryba 36-39—75
Tommy Tolles 36-40—76
Gary Hallberg 37-39—76
Len Mattiace 36-40—76
John Harris 33-43—76

