Bournemouth asks EPL to look into alleged referee comments

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has asked the Premier League to look into whether one of its referees made sarcastic…

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has asked the Premier League to look into whether one of its referees made sarcastic comments to the club’s players during the 2-1 loss to Sheffield United on Sunday.

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling claimed referee Jon Moss showed the team “zero respect” by saying remarks like “you’re still in the relegation zone” and “you’re having one” – a phrase that appears to mean someone is having a bad game.

“I think he should really come out and apologize,” Gosling told local media, “because I thought he was a disgrace.”

The PGMOL, the body responsible for Premier League match officials, has not commented on Gosling’s claims.

Bournemouth is actually two points and two places above the relegation zone with 12 games left in the season.

Sunday was the first occasion this season that Moss had taken charge of a game involving Bournemouth.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.