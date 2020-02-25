Home » Sports » Baseball America Top 25

The Associated Press

February 25, 2020, 5:41 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Baseball America poll, with records through Feb. 23 and previous ranking (selected by the staff of Baseball America):

Record Prv
1. Florida 8-0 2
2. Texas Tech 6-1 4
3. Vanderbilt 6-2 5
4. Mississippi State 5-1 9
5. Michigan 4-3 1
6. Miami 4-3 3
7. Louisville 4-3 6
8. Arizona State 5-3 8
9. Arkansas 7-0 11
10. Georgia 7-1 7
11. UCLA 7-0 10
12. Florida State 6-1 14
13. Mississippi 6-1 15
14. Louisiana State 5-3 13
15. Oklahoma 7-2 16
16. Duke 6-1 17
17. NC State 7-0 18
18. Dallas Baptist 6-1 23
19. Georgia Tech 6-1 21
20. East Carolina 6-1 25
21. Central Florida 7-1 NR
22. North Carolina 6-2 19
23. Oklahoma State 5-2 24
24. Auburn 5-3 12
25. Arizona 5-2 22

