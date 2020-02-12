Bakker impresses in first start as PSG routs Dijon in cup

PARIS (AP) — Defender Mitchel Bakker needed only one minute to impress in his first start for Paris Saint-Germain, when…

PARIS (AP) — Defender Mitchel Bakker needed only one minute to impress in his first start for Paris Saint-Germain, when his cross led to an own goal in a 6-1 win at Dijon on Wednesday in the French Cup quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old Dutchman came up through the prestigious Ajax junior teams and plays as an attack-minded left back. He had only made one substitute appearance for PSG prior to this game.

But he seized his opportunity, sprinting down the wing and hitting a firm cross toward striker Edinson Cavani that was turned into his own net by Dijon defender Wesley Lautoa.

Striker Kylian Mbappé, center half Thiago Silva and winger Pablo Sarabia — twice — also scored for PSG, with another Dijon own goal from defender Senou Coulibaly.

Bakker was involved in the build up to Sarabia’s first strike, while forward Mounir Chouiar netted for Dijon to make it 1-1.

PSG joined Cup holder Rennes in the last four.

DOUBLE BLOW

Marseille saw its 16-game unbeaten run end and playmaker Dimitri Payet limped off injured in a 1-0 loss at Lyon.

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia, who had a tense relationship with Payet last season, got one back on the club that replaced him during the offseason.

Midfielder Houssem Aouar’s clinical strike in the 81st minute ensured that League Cup finalist Lyon stayed on course for a double.

Marseille’s veteran backup goalie Yohann Pelé saved a penalty from striker Moussa Dembélé in the 70th, but Marseille failed to make the most of a quick counteratttack following his stop.

Two minutes later, Payet sat on the ground — holding one hand behind his left thigh and signaling for a substitution with his other hand. He is doubtful for Sunday’s league game at Lille.

In Thursday’s remaining quarterfinal, struggling first-division side Saint-Étienne travels to fourth-tier Épinal, which knocked out Lille in the previous round.

Rennes, which beat PSG in last year’s final, advanced on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.