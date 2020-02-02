Australian Open Consecutive Titles

The Associated Press

Men

5 — Roy Emerson (1963-67)

3 — Jack Crawford (1931-33); Novak Djokovic (2011-13)

2 — Frank Sedgman (1949-50); Ashley Cooper (1957-58); Ken Rosewall (1971-72); Guillermo Vilas (1978-79); Johan Kriek (1981-82); Mats Wilander (1983-84); x-Stefan Edberg (1985-87); Ivan Lendl (1989-90); Jim Courier (1992-93); Andre Agassi (2000-01); Roger Federer (2006-07, 2017-18); Novak Djokovic (2015-16, 2019-20)

x-the 1986 tournament was moved to January, 1987

Women

7 — Margaret Smith (1960-66)

4 — x-Nancye Wynne Bolton (1940, 1946-48)

3 — Daphne Akhurst (1928-30); Margaret Smith Court (1969-71); Evonne Goolagong (1974-76); Steffi Graf (1988-90); Monica Seles (1991-93); Martina Hingis (1997-99)

2 — Mall Nolesworth (1922-23); Daphne Akhurst (1925-26); Coral McInnes Buttsworth (1931-32); Joan Hartigan (1933-34); Jennifer Capriati (2001-02); Serena Williams (2009-10); Victoria Azarenka (2012-13)

x-tournament not held from 1941-45 because of World War II

