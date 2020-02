Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the 18 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2019 salaries, as obtained by…

Player 2019 Asked Offered AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston Andrew Benintendi $717,500 $4,150,000 $3,400,000 Eduardo Rodríguez 4,325,000 8,975,000 8,300,000 Houston Aledmys Díaz 2,000,000 2,600,000 2,000,000 Los Angeles Brian Goodwin 583,500 2,200,000 1,850,000 Minnesota José Berríos 620,000 4,400,000 4,025,000

NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona Nick Ahmed 3,662,500 6,950,000 6,600,000 Archie Bradley 1,830,000 4,100,000 3,625,000 Atlanta Shane Greene 4,000,000 6,750,000 6,250,000 Colorado Tony Wolters 960,000 2,475,000 1,900,000 Los Angeles Pedro Báez 2,100,000 4,000,000 3,500,000 Max Muncy 575,000 4,675,000 4,000,000 Joc Pederson 5,000,000 9,500,000 7,750,000 Chris Taylor 3,500,000 5,800,000 5,250,000 Miami Jesús Aguilar 637,500 2,575,000 2,325,000 Milwaukee Josh Hader 687,600 6,400,000 4,100,000 Brent Suter 568,300 1,250,000 825,000 Philadelphia Héctor Neris 1,800,000 5,200,000 4,250,000 J.T. Realmuto 6,050,000 12,400,000 10,000,000

