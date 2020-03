Acapulco Results

The Associated Press

Monday At Fairmont Acapulco Princess Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $1,845,265 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Monday from Abierto…

Monday

At Fairmont Acapulco Princess

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $1,845,265

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Monday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at Fairmont Acapulco Princess (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Stan Wawrinka (3), Switzerland, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1).

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Gerardo Lopez Villasenor, Mexico, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Heather Watson (7), Britain, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Nao Hibino (8), Japan, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-1.

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Marie Bouzkova (3), Czech Republic, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Xiyu Wang, China, def. Wang Yafan (2), China, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 7-5, 3-6, 12-10.

Mischa Zverev and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Nicholas Monroe and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo (1), Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

Astra Sharma, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Christina McHale, United States, and Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.