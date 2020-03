Acapulco Results

Saturday At Fairmont Acapulco Princess Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $1,845,265 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto…

Saturday

At Fairmont Acapulco Princess

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $1,845,265

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at Fairmont Acapulco Princess (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Championship

Heather Watson (7), Britain, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 11-9.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Sharon Fichman, Canada, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

