Acapulco Results

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at Fairmont Acapulco Princess (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

John Isner (5), United States, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

Grigor Dimitrov (7), Bulgaria, def. Stan Wawrinka (3), Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Xiyu Wang, China, def. Zhu Lin (6), China, 6-2, 6-2.

Heather Watson (7), Britain, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Renata Zarazua, Mexico, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-8.

Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Ken Skupski, Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 10-2.

Fabrice Martin and Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Mischa Zverev and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Taylor Fritz, United States, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Sharon Fichman, Canada, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Astra Sharma, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Sara Errani, Italy, and Daniela Seguel, Chile, 4-1, ret.

Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez (3), Australia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-3, 1-6, 10-3.

