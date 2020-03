Acapulco Results

Wednesday At Fairmont Acapulco Princess Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $1,845,265 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto…

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at Fairmont Acapulco Princess (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Dusan Lajovic (8), Serbia, 7-6 (2), 6-0.

Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (4), Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

John Isner (5), United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov (7), Bulgaria, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Stan Wawrinka (3), Switzerland, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-2.

Heather Watson (7), Britain, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Zhu Lin (6), China, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Nao Hibino (8), Japan, 6-3, 6-0.

Xiyu Wang, China, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-1.

Renata Zarazua, Mexico, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Christina McHale, United States, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-0, 7-5.

Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-3, 6-2.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 7-5, 6-4.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Ken Skupski, Britain, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell (4), Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (0), 10-2.

Fabrice Martin and Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez (3), Australia, def. Zhu Lin and Wang Yafan, China, 6-1, 6-2.

Sara Errani, Italy, and Daniela Seguel, Chile, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Maria Sanchez (4), United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Yana Sizikova, Russia, and Cornelia Lister, Sweden, 6-1, 3-6, 10-5.

