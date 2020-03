Acapulco Results

Tuesday At Fairmont Acapulco Princess Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $1,845,265 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto…

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at Fairmont Acapulco Princess (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov (7), Bulgaria, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-3.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 6-2.

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (4), Canada, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Dusan Lajovic (8), Serbia, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

John Isner (5), United States, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. John Millman, Australia, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1.

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Nick Kyrgios (6), Australia, 6-3, ret.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Zhu Lin (6), China, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Venus Williams (5), United States, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-1.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 7-5, 6-4.

Renata Zarazua, Mexico, def. Sloane Stephens (1), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Katie Volynets, United States, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Usue Maitane Arconada, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Christina McHale, United States, def. Lauren Davis (4), United States, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Heather Watson, Britain, and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-1.

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Sharon Fichman, Canada, def. Renata Voracova and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-2, 12-10.

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-5, 6-4.

