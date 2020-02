2020 CONCACAF Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

All Times EST Home teams listed first Home-and-home FIRST ROUND First Leg Tuesday, Feb. 18 Portmore (Jamaica) 1, Cruz Azul…

Portmore (Jamaica) 1, Cruz Azul (Mexico) 2

Leon (Mexico) 2, Los Angeles (United States) 0

Motagua (Honduras) 1, Atlanta (United States) 1, tie

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Alianza (El Salvador) vs. Tigres (Mexico), 8 p.m.

Saprissa (Costa Rica) vs. Montreal (Canada), 8 p.m.

Comunicaciones (Guatemala) vs. America (Mexico), 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

San Carlos (Costa Rica) vs. New York City (United States), 8 p.m.

Olimpia (Honduras) vs. Seattle (United States), 10 p.m.

Second Leg Tuesday, Feb. 25

Atlanta (United States) vs. Motagua (Honduras), 8 p.m.

Cruz Azul (Mexico) vs. Portmore (Jamaica), 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

New York City (United States) vs. San Carlos (Costa Rica) at Harrison, N.J., 6 p.m.

Montreal (Canada) vs. Saprissa (Costa Rica), 8 p.m.

Tigres (Mexico) vs. Alianza (El Salvador), 8 p.m.

America (Mexico) vs. Comunicaciones (Guatemala), 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Los Angeles (United States) vs. Leon (Mexico), 10 p.m.

Seattle (United States) vs. Olimpia (Honduras), 10 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS First Legs March 10-12 Second Legs March 17-19

SEMIFINALS First Legs April 7-9 Second Legs April 14-16

FINAL First Leg April 28-30 Second Leg May 5-7

