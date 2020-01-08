Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Jan. 8
EAST
American U. 73, Army 57
Binghamton 61, UMBC 43
Bucknell 61, Navy 34
Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74
Fairleigh Dickinson 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 47
George Washington 65, Duquesne 60
Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56
Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34
Maine 67, New Hampshire 50
Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63
Merrimack 78, Bryant 66
Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 58
Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61
St. Francis Brooklyn 88, LIU 63
Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49
Towson 86, Chestnut Hill 49
UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 90, McNeese St. 73
Cincinnati 73, Memphis 66
Davidson 74, Fordham 62
Incarnate Word 69, Northwestern St. 67
Lamar 84, Nicholls 78
SMU 55, East Carolina 47
Sam Houston St. 84, SE Louisiana 69
Troy 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65
Tulane 64, Tulsa 62
VCU 47, Saint Joseph’s 40
MIDWEST
Ball St. 86, Bowling Green 80
Cent. Michigan 73, Ohio 71
Dayton 59, George Mason 55
E. Michigan 74, Kent St. 69
Miami (Ohio) 66, N. Illinois 64
Toledo 71, Buffalo 59
W. Michigan 56, Akron 51
West Virginia 68, Kansas 49
SOUTHWEST
New Orleans 49, Cent. Arkansas 37
Oklahoma 77, Oklahoma St. 75
Oral Roberts 70, N. Dakota St. 62
Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas A&M-CC 44
Temple 61, Houston 58
Texas Tech 80, TCU 76
FAR WEST
Air Force 62, Utah St. 45
CS Bakersfield 66, California Baptist 61
Fresno St. 84, New Mexico 81
San Diego St. 67, Wyoming 60
San Jose St. 72, Nevada 70
UNLV 66, Boise St. 65
___
