Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Jan. 8 EAST American U. 73, Army 57 Binghamton 61, UMBC 43 Bucknell 61, Navy 34 Colgate 76, Loyola…

Wednesday, Jan. 8

EAST

American U. 73, Army 57

Binghamton 61, UMBC 43

Bucknell 61, Navy 34

Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74

Fairleigh Dickinson 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 47

George Washington 65, Duquesne 60

Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56

Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34

Maine 67, New Hampshire 50

Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63

Merrimack 78, Bryant 66

Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 58

Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61

St. Francis Brooklyn 88, LIU 63

Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49

Towson 86, Chestnut Hill 49

UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 90, McNeese St. 73

Cincinnati 73, Memphis 66

Davidson 74, Fordham 62

Incarnate Word 69, Northwestern St. 67

Lamar 84, Nicholls 78

SMU 55, East Carolina 47

Sam Houston St. 84, SE Louisiana 69

Troy 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65

Tulane 64, Tulsa 62

VCU 47, Saint Joseph’s 40

MIDWEST

Ball St. 86, Bowling Green 80

Cent. Michigan 73, Ohio 71

Dayton 59, George Mason 55

E. Michigan 74, Kent St. 69

Miami (Ohio) 66, N. Illinois 64

Toledo 71, Buffalo 59

W. Michigan 56, Akron 51

West Virginia 68, Kansas 49

SOUTHWEST

New Orleans 49, Cent. Arkansas 37

Oklahoma 77, Oklahoma St. 75

Oral Roberts 70, N. Dakota St. 62

Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas A&M-CC 44

Temple 61, Houston 58

Texas Tech 80, TCU 76

FAR WEST

Air Force 62, Utah St. 45

CS Bakersfield 66, California Baptist 61

Fresno St. 84, New Mexico 81

San Diego St. 67, Wyoming 60

San Jose St. 72, Nevada 70

UNLV 66, Boise St. 65

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.