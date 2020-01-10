Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Jan. 10 EAST Butler 58, Villanova 41 Delaware 80, Hofstra 59 Drexel 50, Northeastern 41 Xavier 85, Georgetown 64…

Friday, Jan. 10

EAST

Butler 58, Villanova 41

Delaware 80, Hofstra 59

Drexel 50, Northeastern 41

Xavier 85, Georgetown 64

SOUTH

Elon 90, Coll. of Charleston 48

UNC-Wilmington 72, William & Mary 55

MIDWEST

Bradley 76, Illinois St. 61

Cleveland St. 60, Youngstown St. 52

DePaul 85, Seton Hall 68

Loyola of Chicago 71, Evansville 61

Marquette 94, St. John’s 85

Missouri St. 69, Drake 67

N. Iowa 60, S. Illinois 57

Valparaiso 75, Indiana St. 56

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 72, Oregon 66

Colorado 66, Southern Cal 53

Oregon St. 63, Arizona 61

Stanford 73, California 40

UCLA 84, Utah 54

