Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Jan. 31

EAST

Cornell 74, Brown 63

Drexel 59, Towson 50

Harvard 58, Penn 51

James Madison 60, Delaware 39

Northeastern 72, Coll. of Charleston 68

Princeton 66, Dartmouth 34

Seton Hall 61, Georgetown 47

UNC-Wilmington 62, Hofstra 59

Villanova 66, St. John’s 64

Yale 85, Columbia 60

SOUTH

William & Mary 84, Elon 77

MIDWEST

Butler 63, Xavier 61

Creighton 63, DePaul 61

Drake 87, Valparaiso 66

Illinois St. 62, S. Illinois 54

Indiana St. 68, Evansville 58

Marquette 85, Providence 55

Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56

N. Iowa 70, Loyola of Chicago 50

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 64, Texas 44

FAR WEST

Arizona 92, UCLA 66

Arizona St. 76, Southern Cal 75

Hawaii 94, UC Irvine 70

Stanford 58, Washington 41

Washington St. 92, California 66

