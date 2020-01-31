Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Jan. 31
EAST
Cornell 74, Brown 63
Drexel 59, Towson 50
Harvard 58, Penn 51
James Madison 60, Delaware 39
Northeastern 72, Coll. of Charleston 68
Princeton 66, Dartmouth 34
Seton Hall 61, Georgetown 47
UNC-Wilmington 62, Hofstra 59
Villanova 66, St. John’s 64
Yale 85, Columbia 60
SOUTH
William & Mary 84, Elon 77
MIDWEST
Butler 63, Xavier 61
Creighton 63, DePaul 61
Drake 87, Valparaiso 66
Illinois St. 62, S. Illinois 54
Indiana St. 68, Evansville 58
Marquette 85, Providence 55
Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56
N. Iowa 70, Loyola of Chicago 50
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 64, Texas 44
FAR WEST
Arizona 92, UCLA 66
Arizona St. 76, Southern Cal 75
Hawaii 94, UC Irvine 70
Stanford 58, Washington 41
Washington St. 92, California 66
