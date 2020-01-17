US men’s soccer to play March 30 exhibition at Wales

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team will play an exhibition against Wales at Cardiff on March 30. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team will play an exhibition against Wales at Cardiff on March 30.

The game announced Friday will follow a friendly against the Netherlands at Eindhoven on March 26.

This will be the second match between the U.S. team and Wales. The Americans won 2-0 on March 26, 2003, at San Jose, California.

The Americans will play their 2020 opener against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 at Carson, California, using a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer. The matches in Europe are on FIFA dates, allowing coach Gregg Berhalter to pick from the full player pool.

The U.S. is preparing for a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June and the start of World Cup qualifying in September.

