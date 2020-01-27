Sports Postponements List

A look at some pro sports postponements due to tragedy or death: Jan. 28, 2020 — Kobe Bryant, killed in…

A look at some pro sports postponements due to tragedy or death:

Jan. 28, 2020 — Kobe Bryant, killed in helicopter crash — NBA: 1 game (L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers)

July 1, 2019 — Tyler Skaggs, Los Angeles Angels pitcher, died in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas — MLB: 1 game (L.A. Angeles at Texas).

Sept. 25, 2016 — Jose Fernandez, Miami pitcher, killed in boating accident — MLB: 1 game (Atlanta at Miami).

April 27, 2015 — Baltimore riots — MLB: 2 (Baltimore vs. Chicago White Sox)

Sept. 16, 2013 — Washington Navy Yard attack by a former Navy man — MLB: 1 (Nationals vs. Atlanta).

April 29, 2007 — Josh Hancock, St. Louis pitcher, killed in car accident — MLB: 1 game (Chicago Cubs at St. Louis).

Sept. 11, 2001 — Terrorists attacks in New York and Washington — MLB: all games scheduled. NFL: canceled all 15 games of Week 2. MLB postponed 91 games that week and rescheduled them for the week of Oct. 1. Several auto racing circuits, the PGA and LPGA Tours and college football conferences all called off events for the upcoming weekend. MLS: canceled the last six games of its regular season. The Ryder Cup was postponed for one year.

April 20, 1999 — Columbine high school shootings in Littleton, Colo. — MLB: 2 games. NBA: 1 game. NHL: 2 games. MLS: 1 game.

April 2, 1996 — Umpire John McSherry death — MLB: 1 game.

Jan. 17, 1994 — Northridge earthquake in Los Angeles — NBA: 1 game.

April 30, 1992 — Los Angeles race riots — NBA: 2 games. MLB: 4 games.

Oct. 17, 1989 — San Francisco earthquake — World Series: 1 game.

Jan. 17, 1989 — Miami race riots — NBA: 1 game.

Oct. 13, 1971 — Stafford Smythe death, president of the Maple Leafs — NHL: 1 game.

Nov. 22, 1963 — President Kennedy assassination — NBA: 3 games. American Football League: 5 games. NHL: 1 game.

Feb. 6, 1952 — King George VI death — NHL: 1 game in Toronto.

Aug. 3, 1923 — Death of President Warren G. Harding in San Francisco on August 2. The schedule was also canceled a week later on the day of his funeral.

April 1, 1919 — Spanish influenza epidemic — NHL: Stanley Cup finals with the series tied 2-2-1 between the Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Metropolitans.

Aug. 2, 1909 — Harry Pulliam, National League president, is buried in Louisville, Ky. For the first time, both NL and AL games are postponed in tribute.

