Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

|EAST
American International 2, Bentley 1
Boston College 4, Boston U. 3
Brown 3, Union 0
Cornell 3, N. Michigan 1
Dartmouth 3, St. Lawrence 1
Clarkson 4, Harvard 3
Providence 3, New Hampshire 1
UConn 3, Northeastern 2, OT
Michigan 5, Penn St. 4, OT
Robert Morris 5, Mercyhurst 1
Canisius 5, Sacred Heart 2
UMass Lowell 6, Merrimack 4
UMass 2, Vermont 1
Yale 4, RPI 1
|MIDWEST
Michigan Tech 1, Bemidji St. 1, OT (tie)
Bowling Green 2, Minnesota St. 1
Alaska 6, Ferris St. 3
North Dakota 3, Miami 3, OT (tie)
Ohio St. 2, Notre Dame 1
Denver 2, Omaha 2, OT (tie)
St. Cloud St. 2, Minn. Duluth 0
W. Michigan 6, Colorado College 2
Wisconsin 3, Michigan 1
|WEST
Air Force 2, Niagara 1
