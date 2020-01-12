Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

|EAST
Army 5, Air Force 2
Canisius 5, Bentley 4, OT
Arizona St. 3, Brown 1
Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 2
Dartmouth 5, Boston U. 4
Sacred Heart 9, Mercyhurst 3
New Hampshire 5, Northeastern 4, OT
Holy Cross 2, Niagara 2, OT (tie)
Providence 2, UConn 1
Colgate 3, RPI 0
Penn State 6, Robert Morris 2
RIT 3, UMass Lowell 2
Princeton 1, St. Lawrence 0, OT
Boston College 6, UMass 3
Cornell 3, Union 3, OT
Harvard 7, Yale 0
|MIDWEST
Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 1
Minnesota 2, Michigan St. 0
Bowling Green 2, Michigan Tech 2, OT (tie)
W. Michigan 3, Minn. Duluth 3, OT (tie)
North Dakota 4, Omaha 1
N. Michigan 6, Alaska Anchorage 3
Michigan 3, Notre Dame 1
Wisconsin 5, Ohio St. 2
|WEST
Lake Superior St. 1, Alaska 1, 2OT (tie)
Colorado College 4, Miami 2
Denver 5, St. Cloud St. 3
|EXHIBITION
Maine 2, USA Under-18 0
